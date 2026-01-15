Moving To Spain: How To Choose The Right Visa And Avoid Costly Mistakes

The first and most important question for anyone considering relocating to another country is: how can I do it legally, and which type of visa or residence permit best suits...

Giambrone & Partners is an international multi-jurisdictional, multi-lingual law firm with many years’ experience providing dynamic, solution-focused international legal advice, across a range of jurisdictions. The firm’s in-depth understanding of each country’s local culture enables our lawyers to have clear insight into our clients’ expectations and objectives.

The first and most important question for anyone considering relocating to another country is: how can I do it legally, and which type of visa or residence permit best suits my personal situation, plans, and goals?

For someone without experience in immigration law, choosing between dozens of visas and residence permits can feel like navigating a real labyrinth. However, there is good news: Spain offers a broad and diverse system of visas and residence options, designed for different types of expatriates, students, remote workers, employees, retirees, family members of Spaniards or EU citizens, entrepreneurs, and more.

At the same time, it is essential to remember that immigration regulations have become considerably more complex. Application procedures vary depending on the type of visa: some categories can be processed online, while others must be handled exclusively through the consulates corresponding to the applicant's place of residence. Any mistake at any stage of the process can result in wasted time, additional costs, or, in the worst-case scenario, a refusal. For this reason, an increasing number of applicants entrust the process to qualified immigration law specialists.

Where to Start When Choosing a Visa

To narrow down the available options, it is enough to answer a few key questions:

Do I plan to work in Spain?

Will I receive income from abroad?

Am I moving alone or with my family?

Am I looking for long-term residence or a more flexible arrangement?

Experience shows that with clear answers, the most suitable visa type often becomes apparent almost automatically.

Most Common Visas and Residence Permits for Moving to Spain

Below, we have highlighted the most frequently requested types of visas and residence permits, based on the goals and expectations of the migration project.

Student Residence Permit

One of the most popular permits, it allows legal residence in Spain for the duration of the studies. It is particularly attractive to university students, language school attendees, exchange programme participants, and those pursuing a master's or doctoral degree. As an added benefit, it includes limited rights to work. Upon completion of higher education, this type of permit can be converted into another form of residence.

Non-Lucrative Residence Permit

If your primary goal is to live in Spain without working in the country, this option may be the most suitable. Applicants can continue to receive income from abroad, whether passive or work-related, provided that the work can be performed from Spain or does not require their physical presence in the country. The only restriction is that applicants cannot receive income generated within Spain, whether passive or work-related. This permit is initially granted for one year, with the possibility of renewal.

International Remote Work Residence (Digital Nomad)

For those with an employment contract with a foreign company, working remotely, or freelancing for clients outside Spain, there is the option of a digital nomad residence. This permit allows legal residence in Spain for up to three years, with the possibility of extension, and also permits relocation with family members. It is particularly appealing for freelancers as well as employees of international companies working remotely.

Family Reunification

Family reunification is a route to reside in Spain when the applicant has a familial connection to someone already legally residing in the country. This may include a spouse, civil partner, or child. In such cases, the family member acting as the sponsor must demonstrate sufficient financial resources and adequate housing to accommodate the reunited family member. This type of residence permit generally grants the right to work, as well as access to the education and healthcare systems in Spain. However, its validity and maintenance depend directly on the administrative status of the sponsoring family member. Notably, this route is not limited to relatives of third-country nationals; it can also apply to relatives of Spanish citizens or citizens of other EU member states, in accordance with applicable EU and national regulations.

Every Case is Unique

In this article, we have covered only the most common and in-demand options for moving to Spain. In practice, every immigration case is unique and requires an individualised analysis, a clearly defined strategy, and a carefully prepared documentation package. This work is handled by the immigration law specialists at Giambrone & Partners, who support clients from the initial feasibility assessment to the final acquisition of the residence permit. If your goal is a safe relocation, with a clear plan and full legal certainty, professional advice is not an expense, it is an investment in your future in Spain.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.