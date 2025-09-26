Illness Or Injury: UK Skilled Worker Visa Risks | Visa Risks UK (Video)

self

Joel Reiss, solicitor at Latitude Law, outlines risks for UK Skilled Worker Visa holders unable to work due to illness or injury. Employers must notify the Home Office, potentially shortening your visa to 60 days. Explore options: new sponsorship, family, or private life applications. Inform your injury claim lawyer of your status and contact Latitude Law for expert UK immigration advice. Watch to safeguard your visa status.

