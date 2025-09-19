Understanding The New Skilled Worker Visa Rules: Temporary Shortage List (TSL) And Immigration Salary List (ISL)

In our blog series around the statement of changes to the immigration rules that took effect on 22 July 2025, we provided an overview of the changes and then took a deeper look at the increased skill and salary threshold, the impacts on the care, hospitality and fishing sectors, and proposed changes to route and settlement.

In this blog, we will look at the jobs which remain eligible for sponsorship and those that can no longer be sponsored.

Eligible jobs

The changes mean that roles must now be at Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) level 6 – this means a degree-level job, not that the worker is a degree holder. Examples of roles include HR managers, physiotherapists, teachers, musicians and brokers. All eligible occupations can be found in this list.

Around 180 roles, which fall below RQF level 6, were removed from the main skilled worker list. Examples of removed jobs include estate agents, career advisers, care workers/home carers, florists and shop keepers.

However, the Migration Advisory Committee identified certain roles which were important to keep due to critical shortage. These roles were added to the existing Immigration Salary List (ISL) and on a new Temporary Shortage List (TSL). Both lists allow time-limited access to essential roles until 31 December 2026.

Temporary Shortage List (TSL)

The TSL only applies if the first Certificate of Sponsorship was assigned after 22 July 2025. Examples of roles include lab technicians, civil engineering technicians, authors, dancers, floorers and wall tilers.

It does not, however, offer other benefits: dependants are not allowed and there is no discount to the salary requirements (full £41,700 applies) or a lower visa application fee.

If a worker's first Certificate of Sponsorship was assigned before 22 July 2025, the skilled worker permission has been continuous since then, the sponsored role is below degree level and the worker now wants to switch employer or extend in the same role, then the TSL would not apply.

Immigration Salary List (ISL)

Unlike the TSL, the Immigration Salary List (ISL) specifies occupations that benefit from lower salary thresholds (£33,400 or the going rate). However, from 22 July 2025, it no longer lowers the minimum skill level required for sponsorship under the skilled worker route. If the first Certificate of Sponsorship was granted after 22 July 2025, dependants will also not be allowed.

Examples of roles include artists, pharmaceutical technicians, dancers (also on the TSL list), bricklayers and day care managers.

Next steps:

Anyone who was considering coming to the UK or extending their stay based on a role which no longer appears eligible should seek advice to discuss alternative ways to secure their immigration status. Those already in the UK and working will need to be alert to the increased salary thresholds which they will need to meet when they apply for an extension or indefinite leave to remain. The Migration Advisory Committee is due to publish a further report by July 2026 which may impact what happens to the temporary measures introduced and the overall landscape of sponsoring overseas workers.

Whether you are an employer or a worker, we are here to help you navigate the process. Please contact our immigration team for a discussion around your circumstances.

We also hope you can join us for our latest conference on Thursday 2 October 2025 at our Edinburgh office, where we'll hear from a panel of guest speakers who will give their views on the impact on Scotland's businesses and wider economy in light of the proposed changes to the UK immigration policy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.