Using The GBM: Secondment Worker And Service Supplier Routes

The UK's Global Business Mobility (GBM) Secondment Worker and Service Supplier routes provide flexible immigration options for overseas businesses sending staff to the UK for specific purposes.

These routes are designed to help companies bring in employees or independent professionals under high-value contracts and international trade agreements.

Below we explain who can use them, the requirements, and which trade agreements apply.

The Secondment Worker Route

Who can use it?

This route is for employees of an overseas business who are being seconded to the UK as part of a high-value contract or investment.

It is useful for:

Overseas companies that have a contract with a UK partner and need specialist staff on-site.

Workers with technical or project-specific expertise necessary to fulfil contractual obligations.

Key requirements

The UK business must hold a GBM: Secondment Worker sponsor licence.

The contract between the overseas and UK businesses must be registered with the Home Office at the Sponsor Licence stage. The contract must be worth at least £50mn.

Workers must usually have 12 months' employment with the overseas company before applying (some exemptions apply).

Standard financial and sponsorship requirements must be met.

Visa details

Granted for up to 12 months initially, extendable to a maximum of 2 years.

Does not lead directly to UK settlement.

The Service Supplier Route

Who can use it?

This route is for:

Contractual service suppliers employed by an overseas business.

Self-employed independent professionals delivering services in the UK.

Crucially, the services provided must be covered by a UK trade agreement.

Trade agreements included

Applicants may qualify under the following international agreements:

UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) – covering EU member states.

(TCA) – covering EU member states. General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) – a World Trade Organization agreement applicable to certain countries.

– a World Trade Organization agreement applicable to certain countries. UK-CARIFORUM Economic Partnership Agreement – covering Caribbean nations under CARIFORUM.

– covering Caribbean nations under CARIFORUM. UK-Ukraine Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Agreement.

UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

UK-Switzerland Services Mobility Agreement.

UK-Canada Trade Continuity Agreement.

Other bilateral agreements – including deals with countries where service supplier mobility is explicitly provided for.

Importantly, the eligible services and length of stay vary by agreement. For example:

Under some agreements, stay is capped at 6 months in any 12-month period.

Others allow up to 12 months.

Certain sectors (legal, engineering, IT, management consulting, etc.) are commonly included, but eligibility is agreement-specific.

Key requirements

Sponsorship by a UK employer with a GBM: Service Supplier licence.

Employment with the overseas service provider for at least 12 months (employees only).

Proof of qualifications and professional experience required by the relevant trade agreement.

Demonstrating the service falls within the scope of the agreement.

Visa details

Length of stay is tied to the relevant trade agreement (6–12 months).

No settlement route, though switching may be possible from inside the UK.

Similarities Between the Routes

Both routes are:

Temporary, non-settlement visas linked to business contracts.

Dependent on a UK sponsor with the correct GBM licence.

Subject to eligibility rules around employment history and contractual arrangements.

Key Considerations for Employers

Securing the right GBM sponsor licence is essential.

Contracts must either be pre-approved by the Home Office (Secondment Worker) or covered by a trade agreement (Service Supplier).

Careful review of the specific trade agreement provisions is critical, as eligibility differs between countries and sectors.

Final Thoughts

The Secondment Worker and Service Supplier routes are highly useful for businesses engaging with overseas partners. However, their complexity, particularly around the contractual and trade agreement requirements, means specialist legal guidance is advisable.

