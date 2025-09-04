Understanding The Shortage Occupation List, Immigration Salary List And The Temporary Shortage List

The UK's approach to addressing labour shortages through immigration has seen significant shifts. Three key frameworks have shaped this landscape: the now-defunct Shortage Occupation List (SOL), its replacement, the stricter Immigration Salary List (ISL) and latest Temporary Shortage List (TSL).

Each represents a distinct phase in the government's balancing act between economic needs and immigration control.

The Shortage Occupation List (SOL)

Prior to April 2024, the UK's immigration policy relied heavily on the SOL, designed to streamline the hiring of overseas workers in sectors struggling with domestic labour shortages.

The SOL identified roles where employers faced genuine difficulties recruiting locally and under this system, jobs on the SOL, which included occupations across healthcare, engineering, IT and construction, enjoyed significant concessions.

Employers could sponsor skilled workers at just 80% of the role's standard 'going rate', significantly lowering salary barriers. Additionally, visa application fees were also reduced.

However, in April 2024, political pressures to reduce net migration and prioritise UK workers led to the replacement of the SOL with a more restrictive framework, the Immigration Salary List (ISL).

The Immigration Salary List (ISL)

The ISL retains the basic premise of identifying shortage occupations but with far stricter conditions. The dramatically reduced eligible roles while salary requirements have also risen sharply.

A key change is the removal of the 20% discount on the going rate that was permitted under the old Shortage Occupation List (SOL). Now, most roles on the ISL must meet the full 'standard rate' salary threshold, which has been raised to £33,400 (increased from the previous £30,960).

The only exceptions to this higher rate are for certain health and care worker visas, or for individuals who were sponsored on a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) assigned before 4 April 2024 and have continually held their Skilled Worker visa since that time.

Those that have their CoS assigned before 4 April 2024 will be subjected to the old immigration rules that were in place prior to the date.

Workers sponsored via the ISL, specifically care workers on SOC code 6135 and 6136 (previously 6145 and 6146) cannot bring dependants to the UK on this visa route. However this does not impact workers with dependant family members already in the UK.

These changes reflect the government's broader strategy to discourage overseas recruitment unless absolutely necessary, pushing businesses to invest in domestic talent instead.

The Temporary Shortage List (TSL)

On 22 July 2025, the TSL was introduced to provide occupations requiring skill level RQF level 3-5 temporary access unto the Skilled Worker route. The TSL was first mentioned in the May 2025 Immigration White Paper before coming into force in July 2025.

It will sit alongside the ISL until the end of 2026. A permanent TSL will be introduced in 2026. The TSL was incorporated as a result of the general skill threshold being raised to RQF level 6 and above, to allow for occupations below degree-level a chance to remain in sponsorship.

Unlike the SOL, the TSL offers no percentage salary discounts. Employers must pay at least the minimum salary threshold of £33,400 or 100% of the going rate for the specific role, whichever is higher. Workers on the TSL are also not allowed to bring dependants to the UK unless they are already in the UK, similar to the ISL.

What This Means for Employers and Workers

For businesses, the transition to the ISL and TSL means higher costs and fewer options for hiring internationally. For skilled workers, the changes make securing a UK work visa more challenging.

Those in professions still on the ISL and TSL may be offered some relief, but must be aware that it is time-limited and subject to strict conditions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.