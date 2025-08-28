UK Graduate Trainee Visa (Video)

self

Senior Caseworker Javier from Latitude Law walks you through the UK Graduate Trainee Visa (Global Business Mobility route), covering who qualifies, eligibility criteria, and key documents required. Learn how to apply from outside the UK, the 12-month maximum stay, sponsor responsibilities, and limitations on extensions and switching routes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.