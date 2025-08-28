ARTICLE
28 August 2025

UK Graduate Trainee Visa (Video)

Latitude Law

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Javier Alvaro Culebras

Senior Caseworker Javier from Latitude Law walks you through the UK Graduate Trainee Visa (Global Business Mobility route), covering who qualifies, eligibility criteria, and key documents required. Learn how to apply from outside the UK, the 12-month maximum stay, sponsor responsibilities, and limitations on extensions and switching routes.

Javier Alvaro Culebras
