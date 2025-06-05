Ciao America Back To The Land Of Our Fathers Italian Americans Are Escaping The Challenges Of The Political Turmoil In The USA

The frequent and seemingly impulsive changes in direction taken by President Trump's administration often defied expectations. President Trump appears to have bypassed traditional political processes and seems to have often contradicted earlier statements. Furthermore, his policy U-turns do not come with clear explanations of intent. There have been some suggestions that policies under Trump are much like people entering and exiting a revolving door. Many executive orders, regulations and public positions were introduced and then rolled back or modified. This was also reflected in frequent staff turnover, which often accompanied changes in policy direction. Also, decision-making often bypassed standard procedures and advisers, contributing to an atmosphere of uncertainty both domestically and internationally.

The blizzard of executive actions, all signed with the presidential marker pen, together with an apparent disregard of the Courts power to check and strike down any government action, laws, regulations and executive orders that appear to violate the US Constitution, has led to many US citizens to consider relocating to Europe. The descendants of the large cohort of Italian Americans that arrived on the shores of New York, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Boston in the 19th century are considering Italy as the ideal choice for relocation in Europe.

The attractions of the land of their fathers includes a reduced cost of living, cuisine they already enjoy, wonderful environment and climate with beautiful beaches, mountains, restful countryside and more importantly the political stability. All this and a culture and unique history that is admired and valued across the world.

Elze Obrikyte,a senior associate, commented "there is a range of visa options that address the various reasons for relocating to Italy.

An individual may be retiring, working, studying or joining family members that are already resident in Italy. Your reasons for the relocation will determine the visa you will require." Elze further commented "if your requirements change, you may change the type of visa you hold, providing you can fulfil the criteria required by the new visa."

There are a considerable number of visa options to enable US citizens to live, work, or retire to Italy. Our expert legal teams of English-speaking lawyers offer a comprehensive, hands-on service for all visa and residency applications to enable foreign nationals to retire, study, work remotely, or found and operate a business. Below is an overview of the types of visa available:

Visa Options

Retirees and Individuals with Passive Unearned Income

If you're retired or receive passive income. The Golden Visa (also known as an Investor Visa), the criteria required to obtain this visa, from innovative start-up schemes, especially high tech businesses which will require financial investment in the business or investment in an existing Italian owned business, alternatively, you could choose to invest €2 million in government bonds

Work Visa

This visa is designated for individuals who have accepted a job offer in Italy. Prior to applying for this visa, your employer must secure authorisation for you to work in Italy. You will also require a valid contract of employment.

Elective Residence Visa

This visa is appropriate for individuals who have unearned income, such as a pension or investment income and can sustain themselves financially without the need to work in Italy.

Student Visa

This visa is for individuals who enrol in an educational institution in Italy.

Family Reunification Visa

Should family members have relocated to Italy, this visa allows individuals to reunite with them. Your family member in Italy must first obtain authorisation in Italy before an application can be submitted.

Digital Nomad Visa

This visa is designed for highly skilled workers who are nationals of a non-EU countries, who are employed in a business in a non-EU country but have permission to work remotely and live in Italy.

Once you arrive in Italy you must apply for a residence permit within eight days. An application can be made through the Italian immigration office in the area where you are residing (the Sportello Unico per l'Immigrazione). You must also apply for a Codice Fiscale, which is a tax code obtainable from the Agenzia delle Entrate, the Italian Revenue Agency. You will need to open an Italian bank account.

Additionally, you will be required to purchase a private health insurance policy that applies in Italy. Once you have lived in Italy for some time you will be able to register with the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN), which is your local health authority. Application fees are based on your income. There are certain situations, such as with a work visa or family reunification, you will be eligible to register with the SSN immediately.

Documentation required to support the various visa applications as follows:

You must have a valid passport that extends six months beyond the date of your application.

You must have a completed application form and evidence of payment of the fee

Two recent passport size photographs.

You will need to show that you have sufficient income and can support yourself without the need to work if you are applying for a Golden Visa or retirement visa.

You must have an employment contract if you are applying for a work visa.

You will need to show that you have accommodation by way of documents, a rental agreement or an invitation to reside with a friend or relative.

Health insurance of a minimum value of €30,000 that covers health emergencies.

To demonstrate that you do not have a criminal record you must have a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check

Confirmation of appointment at the Italian consulate or visa processing centre.

If you are applying for a study visa you must be able to show proof of enrolment in an Italian educational institution.

If you are joining your family, you will need to have the documents to confirm the family relationship.

Giambrone & Partners immigration lawyers can help with all aspects of relocation to Italy and can guide and advise on all aspects of living in Italy.

Elze Obrikyte is a Senior Associateat the Palermo Office and works within the Immigration Department and has expertise in Italian immigration matters and extensive knowledge of European and International Law.

More specifically, she assists clients in reference to Italian citizenship (Italian citizenship by descent, by marriage or by residency) and immigration matters (such as family joining, residency card for EEA family member, work visa, student visa, Eu Blue Card, etc.).

Prior to joining Giambrone in 2012, Elze worked in the 'United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees' office in Lithuania as a legal consultant.

Elze graduated from the University of Vilnius (Lithuania), Faculty of Law in International and European Law in 2010 (master's degree). In 2009 she visited the University of Palermo as an Erasmus student.

After graduation, she continued her studies at the University of Palermo and gained a master's degree in law in Italy in 2014. During her studies, Elze was an active member of ELSA (European Law Students Association).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.