Client Success: Adult Dependent Relative Appeal Allowed After Initial Refusal

Case Overview: Supporting Our Client Through a Complex Appeal

Richmond Chambers was instructed to assist a client who had received a refusal for their Adult Dependent Relative (ADR) visa application. From the point of instruction, Richmond Chambers went on record as the client's legal representatives and provided support at every stage of the appeal process.

The matter proceeded to the First-tier Tribunal, where the initial appeal was dismissed. Determined to secure a positive outcome, we drafted grounds for permission to appeal to the Upper Tribunal, where the appeal was heard and subsequently remitted for a fresh hearing at the First-tier Tribunal.

At the final appeal hearing, our client was represented by immigration barrister Isabella Reynard. Following careful preparation and strong advocacy, the appeal was allowed. Our client has now been granted permission to join their family member in the UK as an Adult Dependent Relative.

The Challenge: Addressing Complex Home Office Concerns

The Home Office refused the original Adult Dependent Relative application for two main reasons. They did not accept that, because of age, illness or disability, our client needed long-term personal care to manage everyday tasks. They also decided that our client had not shown that suitable care was either unavailable or unaffordable in their home country.

Adult Dependent Relative applications are subject to very strict requirements and historically have a very low success rate, so these findings made the case particularly challenging. To succeed, it was essential to provide strong, focused evidence to address both points clearly and convincingly.

Our Strategic Approach: Building a Compelling Appeal

Richmond Chambers adopted a comprehensive and strategic approach to the appeal, focusing on evidential preparation and detailed legal submissions. Key elements of our strategy included:

Assisting the client in obtaining expert reports addressing both the applicant's care needs and the availability and affordability of care in their country of origin.

Preparing considered written submissions that addressed all aspects of the refusal.

Guiding the client through the preparation of supporting documents and witness statements to build a consistent and credible case.

Representing the client at each stage of the appeal process, ensuring continuity and impactful advocacy.

Given the complexity and sensitivity of ADR cases, careful attention was paid to ensure that all alternative care options in our client's home country had been fully explored and evidenced.

The Outcome: Appeal Allowed, Family Reunited

After a protracted and challenging appeal process, our client's appeal was allowed at the final hearing before the First-tier Tribunal. Richmond Chambers provided holistic support throughout the appeal, advising on documentary evidence, drafting submissions, managing the appeal process, and providing representation at hearings.

The combination of thorough preparation, expert evidence, and clear advocacy was instrumental in securing a positive outcome for our client, who has now been granted permission to enter the UK as an Adult Dependent Relative.

Key Takeaways: The Importance of Strong Evidence and Representation

Evidence is critical: Comprehensive and targeted expert reports can make all the difference in ADR appeals.

Persistence is key: Despite the initial refusal and an unsuccessful first appeal, pursuing further appeal rights can lead to success.

Specialist representation matters: Having consistent and expert representation throughout all stages of the appeal process maximises the prospects of success in complex immigration cases.

