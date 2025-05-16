Proposed Changes To ILR: What UK Businesses Need To Know

The UK government has announced plans to overhaul the immigration system by extending the standard qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) from five years to ten years. This proposed change forms part of a broader strategy to introduce a new "Earned Settlement" model, under which settlement will be positioned as a privilege earned over time through sustained economic or societal contribution, rather than an entitlement after a fixed period of lawful residence.

Although further consultation has been promised, the White Paper does not specify whether these changes will apply retrospectively, nor does it confirm what transitional provisions, if any, will be put in place. For UK businesses and sponsored visa holders, this lack of clarity raises immediate questions. In this article, we explore the potential legal implications, practical consequences, and strategic steps that may be required.

1. Legal Implications of a 10-Year Route to Indefinite Leave to Remain

At present, sponsored workers on the Skilled Worker route can qualify for ILR after five continuous years of lawful residence. ILR offers long-term stability, exemption from sponsorship obligations, and eligibility for British citizenship.

Extending the qualifying period to ten years would require migrants to remain on temporary visas for twice as long, potentially triggering multiple visa renewals. Each renewal brings additional costs, including visa application fees, Immigration Health Surcharge payments, and legal and administrative expenses. Furthermore, employers must continue to meet sponsorship duties and bear the risk of losing employees mid-way through the extended pathway.

Critically, the White Paper provides no detail on transitional arrangements. It remains unclear whether the new ten-year rule will apply only to future entrants or whether it will be imposed on individuals already on a five-year route to settlement. The absence of guidance on this point introduces a high level of legal uncertainty for migrants and their sponsoring employers.

2. Practical Challenges for Employers and Sponsored Workers

For employers, the change could complicate workforce planning and increase the cost and administrative burden of sponsoring international staff. Current models based on a five-year trajectory will need to be reconsidered, particularly for roles requiring long-term retention or specialist knowledge.

The Home Secretary announced an increase of 32% to the Immigration Skills Charge in her speech on 12th May. This money "will be invested through the Spending Review in supporting skills and training here in the UK" and will be borne by the UK employer – it is of course not possible to pass on the Immigration Skills Charge to a migrant worker.

From the perspective of international professionals, the appeal of relocating to the UK may diminish. Many globally mobile individuals assess job opportunities based not only on salary and lifestyle, but also on the ability to secure permanent residence within a reasonable timeframe. A ten-year qualifying period – particularly one introduced without transitional protections – may deter some of the very talent the UK seeks to attract.

This could be particularly disruptive in sectors such as financial services, life sciences, technology, and engineering, where international mobility is high and long-term planning is critical to business continuity.

3. Uncertainty Around Implementation: No Transitional Provisions Confirmed

The government has confirmed that further consultation will take place before any changes to ILR policy are implemented. However, the White Paper does not specify:

When the new ten-year rule will come into effect;

Whether the change will apply retrospectively;

What, if any, transitional arrangements will be made for those already in the UK on a five-year pathway to settlement.

This lack of detail creates considerable difficulty for legal and HR teams advising on immigration timelines and long-term relocation strategies. It also increases the risk of misunderstanding or miscommunication with sponsored employees, many of whom may be relying on the existing five-year settlement framework.

4. Strategic Considerations for Businesses and Visa Holders

In light of this policy shift, businesses should consider taking several preparatory steps. Internal reviews of existing sponsorship arrangements may be necessary to assess potential exposure to the new rules. Forecasting visa-related costs over a longer period will also be critical, particularly for roles that typically attract international applicants.

Where employees are already eligible or close to becoming eligible for ILR under the current five-year rule, it may be prudent to prioritise settlement applications before the new policy is introduced. However, without confirmation of the implementation date or any grandfathering provisions, legal advice will be essential.

Employers should also consider alternative visa routes that offer accelerated settlement or may fall outside the scope of the new model. These may include the Global Talent visa, Innovator Founder visa, or routes available to dependents of British citizens.

5. Conclusion: Preparing for the Impact of ILR Reform

The proposed extension of the qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain from five to ten years represents a significant shift in the UK's immigration policy. While positioned as part of a broader effort to restore control and fairness to the immigration system, the policy may have unintended consequences for UK employers, international mobility, and the country's global talent competitiveness.

Crucially, the White Paper offers no clarity on transitional provisions, leaving visa holders and sponsors in a position of legal uncertainty. Businesses would be well advised to monitor developments closely and seek expert legal advice to safeguard against disruption and ensure the continued ability to recruit and retain the talent they need.

This post was co-written by Paul Richmond, Gillian McCall and Dr. Catherine Taroni.

7. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed change to the ILR qualifying period?

The UK government has proposed extending the standard qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) from five years to ten years. This change forms part of a new "Earned Settlement" model, which positions settlement as a privilege earned through sustained economic or societal contribution, rather than as an entitlement after a fixed period of lawful residence.

When will the new ten-year ILR rule come into effect?

The White Paper does not specify when the new ten-year qualifying period for ILR will be introduced. The government has confirmed that further consultation will take place before any changes are implemented.

Will the new ILR rule apply retrospectively?

It remains unclear whether the proposed ten-year requirement will apply only to new entrants or whether it will also affect individuals already on a five-year route to settlement. No guidance has been provided on this point to date.

Will there be any transitional arrangements?

The White Paper does not confirm whether any transitional provisions will be put in place for those already in the UK on the current five-year pathway to settlement. This lack of clarity introduces legal uncertainty for migrants and sponsoring employers.

What are the implications for employers and workforce planning?

The change could increase the cost and administrative burden of sponsoring international staff, particularly due to additional visa renewals, Immigration Health Surcharge payments, and compliance obligations. Employers may need to reassess long-term sponsorship strategies and workforce planning models.

How might this affect international professionals considering a move to the UK?

The extension to a ten-year ILR pathway—especially without transitional protections—may reduce the attractiveness of the UK to internationally mobile professionals who value a clear and timely route to permanent residence.

Are there alternative visa routes that offer faster settlement?

Yes, some immigration routes, such as the Global Talent visa and the Innovator Founder visa, currently offer accelerated settlement or are not yet confirmed to fall under the proposed 'Earned Settlement' model. Options for dependants of British citizens may also continue to follow separate family migration rules.

What steps should employers consider now?

Employers may wish to:

Conduct internal reviews of current sponsorship arrangements;

Forecast longer-term visa-related costs;

Prioritise settlement applications for employees nearing ILR eligibility under the five-year rule;

Seek legal advice to understand the potential impact of the proposed changes.

8. Glossary

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR): A form of permanent residence in the UK, allowing individuals to live and work without time restrictions. ILR also provides eligibility for British citizenship and exemption from sponsorship obligations.

Earned Settlement: A proposed model under which settlement in the UK is treated as a privilege earned over time through sustained economic or societal contribution, rather than a right conferred after a set period of lawful residence.

Skilled Worker Route: A visa category that allows UK employers to sponsor non-UK nationals to work in eligible skilled roles. Currently, Skilled Worker visa holders may qualify for ILR after five continuous years of lawful residence.

Sponsorship Obligations: The legal responsibilities placed on UK employers who sponsor non-UK workers, including monitoring, reporting, and record-keeping duties under immigration rules.

Immigration Health Surcharge: A fee paid by most visa applicants as part of the UK immigration process, intended to fund access to the National Health Service (NHS).

Immigration Skills Charge: A fee paid by employers sponsoring Skilled Worker visa holders. As of 12 May, the charge is set to increase by 32%, with the proceeds earmarked for funding UK-based skills and training. The cost must be borne by the employer and cannot be passed on to the migrant worker.

Transitional Provisions: Temporary legal arrangements that allow individuals partway through an immigration process to continue under previous rules during a period of change. No such provisions have yet been confirmed in this context.

Grandfathering Provisions: Legal measures allowing certain individuals to continue under previous immigration rules, even after new rules take effect. No grandfathering provisions have yet been announced in relation to the proposed ILR changes.

