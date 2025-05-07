New Ecctis Qualification And Language Service Includes Increased Fee And Slower Processing

On 1 May 2025, Ecctis launched a new Qualification and Language Service (QLS) in partnership with the UK Home Office and discontinued its previous service for UK visa applicants. Applicants should consider whether to use this new service, which is more expensive and less timely than its predecessor, or opt for English language testing instead.

The QLS replaces Ecctis's previous Visas and Nationality Service, which was available for UK visa applicants to verify their English language proficiency and/or the UK equivalence of academic qualifications taught overseas. Details of the QLS are available on a new Ecctis website.

Key facts

The previous standard service cost £147.50 with a 10-working day turnaround. The new QLS is priced at £210 plus VAT and may take up to 20 working days. Delays are likely if incorrect or incomplete documents are submitted. No fast-track option: Unlike the previous service, which offered a 48-hour fast-track option for an additional fee, the QLS does not provide any expedited processing.

Every QLS application includes a live identity check, requiring applicants to scan their chipped passport and face using a mobile device or laptop camera. If the check fails, the case is escalated to a staff member and may result in refusal. The refund policy is strict, so errors can be costly. Automatic closure of application if awarding institution does not respond to Ecctis: Applicants are strongly advised to contact their awarding institution before applying. If the institution fails to verify an applicant's qualification to Ecctis within 20 working days, the application will be closed automatically.

Considerations for applicants

You may find it quicker and more cost-effective to sit a UK approved English language test instead of using QLS. Plan ahead: The ECCTIS QLS has a long lead time. You should consider applying well in advance of your intended visa application date.

If you choose to use QLS, closely monitor the process. Take care to select the appropriate service, contact your awarding institution to let them know about the process and ensure you submit all required documentation. Anticipate delays: The QLS process can take up to 20 working days. The timeframe re-starts if you need to submit further documentation. You must wait to receive an Ecctis code and include it in your visa application before submitting it. Submitting the visa application without this code may lead to a refusal.

Considerations for sponsors

You should review the extent to which you anticipate needing to pay for Ecctis or English language testing services going forward and revise your budget accordingly.

You should review the extent to which you anticipate needing to pay for Ecctis or English language testing services going forward and revise your budget accordingly. Review payment arrangements for Ecctis services: QLS costs £210 plus VAT. Under the previous service, legal representatives often paid the fee and invoiced clients. Now, the applicant must pay the fee directly. You should review your internal policies to ensure clarity on any reimbursement process for applicants.

