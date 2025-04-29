UK Expansion Worker Sponsor Licence Guidance [2025 Updates]

1. Overview of the UK Expansion Worker Route

The Home Office has updated its guidance for Workers and Temporary Workers: guidance for sponsors Appendix A: supporting documents. In this article we focus on the supporting documents required for the UK Expansion Worker Sponsor Licence route from 09 April 2025.

The UK Expansion Worker route is for overseas businesses who wish to send senior managers to the UK to establish a branch or subsidiary in the UK. This route does not lead to settlement for the UK Expansion Worker. If the business is already trading in the UK, there are other routes such as Senior or Specialist Worker or Skilled Worker route.

2. Demonstrating a UK Presence for Sponsor Licence Applications

To demonstrate a UK footprint, there are two ways to provide evidence. You can provide the Companies House reference number of that branch or subsidiary or a copy of the certificate of incorporation. Alternatively, you can also show that you have purchased or leased business premises. The updated guidance adds that the lease or agreement must be signed by all relevant parties. It also adds that if the UK company has a website, the website address should be provided.

3. Proving a Qualifying Link Between UK and Overseas Entities

The 09 April 2025 Workers and Temporary Workers: Sponsor a Global Business Mobility Worker has set out a section on how the company must show that the UK business is linked to the overseas business by common ownership or control. One of the ways is to show one entity controls the composition of the other entity's board. You can also show that one entity has more than half of the voting rights by having enough shares in the other entity.

To support your application, you can provide documents such as an affidavit signed by a senior partner within the UK entity or Articles or Memorandum of Association of either entity, or both entities.

4. Evidence of Overseas Operations: What You Need to Submit

In the new guidance from 09 April 2025, the Home Office has listed all the documents that must be provided to show evidence of overseas trading presence covering at least 3 years before the date of application unless an exception applies. Some of the documents are similar to those in the previous guidance, such as corporate bank statements and certified business accounts or annual reports. Copies of contracts for goods or services are still listed as one of the supporting documents.

5. What Are the Exceptions Specified on the UK Expansion Worker Route?

Australian or Japanese businesses

There is an exception if the linked overseas business is an Australian or a Japanese business. The evidence required only needs to cover the 12 months period before the date of application, however, you will only be able to sponsor one person at a time. If the UK business wishes to sponsor more than one person, you need to provide documents showing the overseas business has been trading for 3 years.

Businesses listed on specified stock exchanges

If the overseas business is either listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market or AIM market or an international stock exchange that the FCA considers to have an equivalent level of regulation to UK markets, there is no need to submit evidence of the overseas trading presence.

6. Proving UK Expansion Capability: Required Documents and Evidence



In the updated guidance, this route still requires the following information:

information about the overseas business, such as the sector which the business operates in, a hierarchy chart;

a business plan;

information about jobs to be filled;

certified copy of contract for any work with a third party as evidence of your expansion, e.g. market research undertaken by a specialist company.

The guidance has narrowed down the options of documents to be provided if relevant to the business and at least one document must be submitted, such as evidence of market research conducted or annual reports and investor information.

The Home Office will consider the evidence of the business planning and finances to see whether you are able to establish a UK trading presence within two years. The UK expansion must also be the same type of business conducted by the overseas business and must not be a new venture.

7. Increased Sponsor Licence Fees and Revised Business Size Criteria

The sponsor licence application fees have increased from £536 to £574 for small businesses and charities. For medium or large businesses, the fee is now £1,579, an increase of £103 since 09 April 2025.

In April 2025, there were also changes to the definition of a company size. A business is now considered small if you have at least two of the following:

Annual turnover of £15m or less – up from £10.2m;

Total assets worth £7.5m or less – up from £5.1m;

50 employees or fewer – no change.

Charities registered in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, or as excepted/exempt charities, as well as ecclesiastical corporations established for charitable purposes, can also qualify as charitable sponsors.

We have outlined the UK Expansion Worker visa requirements following sponsor licence approval in our detailed guide.

8. Increase in Certificate of Sponsorship Fee and Allocation Limits

The Certificate of Sponsorship fee for UK Expansion Worker has risen from £25 to £55 per CoS. You are only able to sponsor up to a maximum of 5 people. If your Authorising Officer is based outside the UK, the initial allocation will be 1 and it will be a Provisional licence rating. We have included the pre-grant responsibilities of appointing key personnel in our previous article UK Expansion Worker Sponsor Licence: Responsibilities and Requirements.

10. Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible to apply for a UK Expansion Worker Sponsor Licence?

Overseas businesses that do not yet have a trading presence in the UK but plan to expand by sending senior managers to establish a branch or subsidiary can apply. The UK Expansion Worker route does not lead to settlement.

What documents are required to show a UK footprint?

You must provide either a Companies House reference number or a certificate of incorporation. Alternatively, evidence of leased or purchased business premises signed by all relevant parties can be submitted. If the UK entity has a website, the URL should be included.

How can a business demonstrate a qualifying link between UK and overseas entities?

You can provide evidence such as an affidavit from a senior partner, or the Articles or Memorandum of Association showing common ownership or control (e.g. control of the board or majority voting rights).

What are the exceptions to the three-year trading requirement?

If the linked overseas business is an Australian or a Japanese business, you only need to show evidence of a 12-month trading presence but you will only be allowed to sponsor one person at a time. Businesses listed on certain stock exchanges do not need to provide overseas trading presence at all.

What has changed in sponsor licence fees and definitions of business size?

As of 09 April 2025, fees increased to £574 for small sponsors and £1,579 for medium/large businesses. A business is now classified as small if it meets two of the following: turnover of £15m or less, assets worth £7.5m or less, or 50 or fewer employees.

11. Glossary

UK Expansion Worker Route: An immigration route allowing overseas businesses to send senior employees to the UK to establish a branch or subsidiary. It does not lead to settlement.

Sponsor Licence: Permission granted by the Home Office allowing UK-based employers to sponsor foreign workers under various immigration routes.

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS): An electronic document assigned to each sponsored worker. As of April 2025, the fee for each CoS under the UK Expansion Worker route is £55.

Qualifying Link: The requirement to show a formal connection between the UK and overseas entities — typically through common ownership or control mechanisms.

Provisional Licence Rating: A temporary status given to a sponsor licence when the Authorising Officer is based outside the UK, initially limiting the CoS allocation to 1.

