Common Immigration Pitfalls That Could Cost Your Business Its Sponsor Licence

Holding a UK Sponsor Licence gives businesses access to a global talent pool but it also comes with strict compliance duties. A single misstep can result in licence suspension, revocation, or fines of up to £60,000 per illegal worker.

Here, we highlight the most common and costly mistakes employers make, how to avoid them, and the real-world consequences of non-compliance.

1. Inadequate Right to Work Checks (Especially Post-BRP Digitisation)

The Pitfall: Failing to complete a compliant right to work check before the employee starts – particularly for Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) holders, which must now be verified digitally.

Why It Matters: Since October 2022, all BRP holders must be checked online using a share code. Physical BRPs are no longer valid for right to work purposes. Failure to comply can result in civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker.

How to Avoid It:

Always request a share code and complete the check online at gov.uk/view-right-to-work before the employee's first working day.

Retain evidence of the check, including the date and who completed it.

Train HR staff regularly to ensure they're up to date with the latest requirements.

2. Poor Record-Keeping Practices

The Pitfall: Not keeping compliant records for sponsored workers – such as visa copies, contact details, job descriptions, or absence records.

Why It Matters: The Home Office expects sponsors to maintain comprehensive records to demonstrate ongoing compliance. Missing or outdated files can lead to enforcement action or licence downgrading.

How to Avoid It:

Align internal systems with Appendix D of the Sponsor Guidance.

Use digital HR platforms with audit trails.

Conduct regular file reviews and compliance spot checks.

3. Failing to Report Delays to Start Dates

The Pitfall: Allowing a sponsored worker to begin later than stated on the Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) and failing to notify the Home Office.

Why It Matters: The Home Office may assume the worker has been underpaid, which is a serious breach. Repeated failures of this kind can result in licence revocation.

How to Avoid It:

Report any change to the employee's start date via the Sponsor Management System (SMS) within 10 working days.

Cross-check actual start dates with CoS records.

Ensure HR and hiring managers communicate clearly and document changes.

4. Assigning CoS for Ineligible or Non-Genuine Roles

The Pitfall: Issuing a Certificate of Sponsorship for a role that:

Doesn't meet minimum salary or skill thresholds,

Doesn't genuinely exist,

Was created solely to facilitate sponsorship.

Why It Matters: The Home Office closely scrutinises whether a role is genuine and needed by the business. Improper CoS use can lead to licence suspension or revocation.

How to Avoid It:

Retain evidence of recruitment processes and candidate selection.

Match job roles accurately to Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes.

Avoid assigning CoS pre-emptively or without a clear business need.

5. Insufficient Monitoring of Sponsored Workers

The Pitfall: Failing to track visa expiry dates, absences, or changes in role, salary, working hours, or work location.

Why It Matters: Sponsors must monitor and report changes to ensure workers are operating under the terms of their visa. Any deviation without notification is a breach.

How to Avoid It:

Use HR systems with built-in alerts for visa and absence tracking.

Keep detailed logs of all absences and remember to report those over 10 consecutive working days.

Update the SMS promptly with any material changes.

6. Overlooking Organisational Changes

The Pitfall: Not reporting key changes to your business such as:

Registered address changes,

Acquisitions or mergers,

Changes in ownership or company name.

Why It Matters: These changes can affect your sponsor profile and your licence's validity. Failure to report can result in compliance penalties or suspension.

How to Avoid It:

Inform the Home Office of changes via SMS within 20 working days.

Incorporate immigration compliance into Mergers and Acquisitions due diligence.

Keep the Authorising Officer, Key Contact and Level 1 users aware of business changes.

7. Failing to Declare Family Relationships with Sponsored Employees

The Pitfall: Not declaring when a sponsored worker is a family member of someone in your organisation – especially anyone involved in recruitment, supervision, or immigration matters.

Why It Matters: The Home Office takes conflicts of interest seriously. Undisclosed family ties can appear deceptive and risk your licence being downgraded or revoked.

How to Avoid It:

Declare any familial connection when applying for or assigning a CoS.

Ensure the recruitment process is fair, transparent, and documented.

Where necessary, introduce independent oversight into decisions involving family members.

Conclusion: Prevention is Your Best Protection

Maintaining a Sponsor Licence is about more than avoiding fines – it's about protecting your business's reputation and long-term access to global talent.

Key Reminders:

Always conduct digital right to work checks using share codes – never rely on expired physical documents.

Report delays to start dates immediately to avoid accusations of underpayment.

Be transparent about family ties and any conflicts of interest.

Review your internal systems regularly or better yet, commission a mock audit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.