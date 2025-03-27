New Visit Visa Requirement Applies To Trinidad And Tobago

Nationals of Trinidad and Tobago can no longer travel to the UK visa-free and must apply for a visit visa in advance of travel.

The new Rule came into force at 15:00 GMT on 12 March 2025 (the same day it was announced). Consequently, nationals of Trinidad and Tobago are also no longer eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

Those who have a confirmed travel booking made before 15:00 GMT on 12 March 2025 can continue to travel to the UK without applying for a visit visa in advance, but they must enter the UK before 15:00 BST on 23 April 2025. They must also apply for an ETA. For more information on ETAs, read our previous article UK ETAs: Who needs one and when.

If a confirmed travel booking is held before 15:00 GMT on 12 March 2025, but the entry is after 15:00 BST on 23 April 2025, a visit visa must be obtained. Amending the travel date to an earlier one does not solve the issue, and a visit visa must still be obtained.

The change also means that, unless an exception applies, nationals of Trinidad and Tobago will need a direct airside transit visa if transiting the UK airside. Transiting airside means that they do not pass through the UK border and remain within the airport they arrived in.

