ARTICLE
27 March 2025

New Visit Visa Requirement Applies To Trinidad And Tobago

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
Nationals of Trinidad and Tobago can no longer travel to the UK visa-free and must apply for a visit visa in advance of travel.
United Kingdom Immigration
Supinder Singh Sian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Nationals of Trinidad and Tobago can no longer travel to the UK visa-free and must apply for a visit visa in advance of travel.

The new Rule came into force at 15:00 GMT on 12 March 2025 (the same day it was announced). Consequently, nationals of Trinidad and Tobago are also no longer eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

Those who have a confirmed travel booking made before 15:00 GMT on 12 March 2025 can continue to travel to the UK without applying for a visit visa in advance, but they must enter the UK before 15:00 BST on 23 April 2025. They must also apply for an ETA. For more information on ETAs, read our previous article UK ETAs: Who needs one and when.

If a confirmed travel booking is held before 15:00 GMT on 12 March 2025, but the entry is after 15:00 BST on 23 April 2025, a visit visa must be obtained. Amending the travel date to an earlier one does not solve the issue, and a visit visa must still be obtained.

The change also means that, unless an exception applies, nationals of Trinidad and Tobago will need a direct airside transit visa if transiting the UK airside. Transiting airside means that they do not pass through the UK border and remain within the airport they arrived in.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Supinder Singh Sian
Supinder Singh Sian
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More