BRPs And BRCs Can Be Used To Enter The UK Until 1 June 2025

Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) and EU Settlement Scheme Biometric Residence Cards (EUSS BRCs) will continue to be accepted as valid evidence of permission to travel to the UK up to and including 1 June 2025. BRP holders should however still attempt to obtain an eVisa as soon as possible.

The Home Office has issued a news story confirming the 'grace period' for accepting expired BRPs and EUSS BRCs has been extended from 31 March 2025 to 1 June 2025. The main Home Office eVisa guidance webpage and related webpages have also been updated to state that BRP holders and EUSS BRC holders may continue to enter the UK on or before 1 June 2025 (despite a BRP expiry date of 31 December 2024), provided they continue to have valid immigration permission at the time of entry.

What does this mean for UK businesses?

UK businesses should consider cascading comms to their employees to encourage them to apply for an eVisa. Businesses should also be aware of the possibility of business disruption if employees experience difficulties returning to the UK after travelling abroad.

The Home Office's separate right to work guidance confirms that online right to work check processes remain unchanged for both eVisa holders and for those who have not yet applied for their eVisa. eVisa holders should generate a right to work share code using the identity document linked to their UKVI account. BRP holders without an eVisa should generate a share code using their BRP or BRC details.

What does this mean for individuals undertaking international travel?

BRP holder without an eVisa

If you are a BRP holder and don't already have an eVisa, you will be allowed to continue to enter the UK relying on your BRP until 1 June 2025, provided your immigration status is still valid. You can monitor the eVisa guidance webpage for any further updates on travel requirements beyond this date.

To reduce the risk of encountering difficulties re-entering the UK, we would suggest you follow the below pre-travel steps:

1. Ensure you travel with your BRP, even if it has expired.

2. Print out a copy of the approval email from your most recent visa application. You may need this to provide evidence that you still have current immigration permission when you return to the UK.

3. Have the UKVI Customer Contact Centre number handy in case you need to use it. This is +44 (0)203 875 4669.

You should also apply for an eVisa as soon as possible. Follow our 'step by step' guide, 'How do I apply for an eVisa?' Note that a separate eVisa must be set up per person, including children.

EUSS BRC holders and other eVisa holders

If you are an EUSS BRC holder, you already have a UKVI account and eVisa as part of the EUSS application process and this should be recognised at the border. Continue to carry your EUSS BRC with you when travelling internationally, even after it has expired.

All eVisa holders should follow the Home Office's guidance on checking your eVisa is correct before you travel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.