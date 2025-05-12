ARTICLE
12 May 2025

How To Apply For A UK Family Visit Visa ( Part 2) | UK Family Visit Visa Guide (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
In this video, Jessica from Latitude Law continues discussing the key requirements for applying for a UK family visit visa. This is Part 2, focusing on financial and accommodation evidence.
United Kingdom Immigration
Jessica Lee

Welcome to the Latitude Law UK Channel!

In this video, Jessica from Latitude Law continues discussing the key requirements for applying for a UK family visit visa. This is Part 2, focusing on financial and accommodation evidence, as well as the Home Office's suitability assessment. Learn what documents you need, how to avoid common mistakes, and why visit visas are often refused.If you're planning to visit family in the UK and need expert advice, contact Latitude Law today for professional guidance on your visa application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jessica Lee
Jessica Lee
