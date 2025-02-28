Client Success: Securing A UK Spouse Visa For A US Citizen

At Richmond Chambers, we take pride in helping families navigate the complexities of UK immigration law. In this case, Barrister Partner Alexandra Pease and Immigration Barrister Alexander Papasotiriou assisted a US citizen in securing a UK Spouse Visa to join his British husband and their two British children. The process involved overcoming financial hurdles and ensuring the children's British citizenship status in preparation for the family's move.

Background to the Case

The US citizen and his British husband had been living together in the United States for many years before deciding to relocate to the UK. Their primary motivation was to provide their children with a good education and to be closer to extended family. However, the immigration process posed multiple challenges, particularly in terms of financial requirements and the children's citizenship. Recognising the complexities of the case, the family sought legal assistance from Richmond Chambers to ensure a smooth transition.

Key Challenges: Timing and Financial Requirements

A significant challenge in this case was ensuring the application process aligned with the family's scheduled travel and education plans. In addition, the financial requirement posed complications despite the couple's substantial funds and income. Certain financial assets, such as their cash savings, did not meet the Home Office's strict evidential requirements. Furthermore, since the spouse visa application relied on rental income, we had to ensure the financial documentation was presented clearly and comprehensively.

Another key aspect of the case was securing British citizenship for the couple's two adopted children. In preparation for the spouse visa application, we successfully assisted with the children's registration as British citizens, under section 3(1) British Nationality Act 1981, earlier in the year the spouse visa was granted.

Our Strategy and Approach

To meet the financial requirement, the applicant relied on rental income generated from a jointly owned holiday home. This required submitting a detailed and well-structured portfolio of evidence to substantiate the numerous short-term rental and agreements relied on. We carefully prepared the application to ensure compliance with the Home Office's evidential requirements, addressing potential issues proactively.

Successful Outcome: A Timely Relocation

All applications were granted, allowing the family to relocate to the UK in time for the children to settle in the UK and start school in September. Our meticulous approach to timing and financial documentation ensured a smooth process, avoiding unnecessary delays.

Client Feedback: Experience, Expertise and Compassion

The family shared their experience regarding the registration of their children as British citizens and acknowledged they were facing a lengthy and complex process and that expert help was required. They commended Alex Papasotiriou and Alexandra Pease not only for their expertise, but their compassionate approach.

