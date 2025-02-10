How Long Can EU Citizens Stay In The UK Per Year?

EU, EEA and Swiss citizens are usually able to travel to the UK for a holiday or short trip without the need for a visa. If permitted entry as a visitor, in most cases, the EU citizen will be able to stay in the UK for up to 6 months. EU citizens are permitted to leave and re-enter the UK multiple times during this period but they cannot live in the UK through frequent or successive visits; if the border official believes that someone is attempting to circumvent the Immigration Rules by doing this, the EU citizen may be refused entry at the border.

It is worth noting that, if permitted entry as a visitor, there are restrictions on the activities which may be undertaken while in the UK.

As a visitor, you can enter the UK:

For tourism

To see your family or friends

To volunteer for up to 30 days with a registered charity

To pass through the UK to another country (transit)

For certain business activities, e.g. attending a meeting

business activities, e.g. attending a meeting For certain paid engagement or events, e.g. to give a lecture or perform

paid engagement or events, e.g. to give a lecture or perform To take part in a school exchange programme

To do a recreational course of up to 30 days

In certain circumstances, to study

In certain circumstances, to visit as an academic, senior doctor or dentist

In certain circumstances, for medical treatment.

As a visitor, you cannot:

Do paid or unpaid work for a UK company or as a self-employed person, unless this is as part of a permitted paid engagement or event

Claim public funds, i.e. benefits

Live in the UK for long periods of time through frequent or successive visits (as explained above)

Marry or register a civil partnership, or give notice of marriage or civil partnership.

If an EU citizen wishes to stay in the UK for more than 6 months, or they wish to do an activity which is not permitted under the visitor rules, they will need to apply for a visa.

EU citizens should not remain in the UK beyond the 6 month period for which they are permitted, or undertake any of the non-permitted activities. If they overstay the permitted period, this will likely have implications for any future visa applications which they wish to make for the UK or any other country.

Currently, to enter the UK as a visitor, an EU citizen will simply require a valid passport which will be valid for the entirety of their trip. The UK does not impose a 6-month validity requirement beyond the end of the visit like the EU does. From 05 March 2025, EU citizens (not including Ireland) will also be required to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to their travel to the UK; an ETA currently costs £10 to apply for (due to rise to £16 in the coming months) and, once granted, will be linked to the passport that was applied with (so if you get a new passport, you will need to get a new ETA). Once it is granted, the ETA will be valid for 2 years, during which time the EU citizen will be able to travel to the UK as many times as they want. It should be noted that the ETA is not a visa; it serves as a temporary permission for an EU citizen to enter the UK for the 2-year period. An EU citizen is still subject to the standard visitor provisions, which means they can't stay in the UK for more than 6 months for a single visit; or live in the UK through frequent or successive visits, even with a valid ETA.

Although citizens of the EU, the rules which apply to Irish citizens are different to citizens of most other EU countries as these are governed by the arrangement under the Common Travel Area. Irish citizens do not usually need permission to enter or remain in the UK, including a visa, any form of residence permit or employment permit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.