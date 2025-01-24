Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Scheme In The UK – Further Update

As of 8 January 2025, the UK has extended the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme to apply to travellers visiting or transiting through the UK from non-European countries (including babies and children). This means that those from countries such as Australia, the US, Canada, China, Chile and Mexico now need to apply if seeking to enter the UK to visit, or to transit through the UK.

The ETA is mandatory for citizens of countries that do not require a visa to enter the UK. The list of countries that can apply for an ETA now, or will be able to apply later, can be found here.

The ETA is not a visa. People who require a visa to visit the UK will continue to do so and should not obtain an ETA. You can check whether you need a visa here.

An ETA costs £10 and decisions are usually made within three working days, but can sometimes take longer and we recommend that you allow time to apply before you travel.

The fastest way to apply for an ETA is using the UK ETA app. Guidance on using the UK ETA app is available online. Alternatively, an online application can also be made here.

Further expansion of the ETA scheme will start from 5 March 2025, when visitors from eligible European countries will require an ETA prior to their travel to the UK from 2 April 2025. The list of European nationals to whom this will apply can be found here.

We set out further details about the scheme here.

