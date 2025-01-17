UK ETAs: Who Needs One And When

If you are a business inviting visitors to the UK or an individual visiting (or transiting through) the UK, you may be affected by the UK's expanded electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme for non-visa nationals.

From April 2025, an ETA will be a pre-entry requirement for everyone who doesn't require a visa to enter the UK and who doesn't have any existing UK immigration permission (or exemption from immigration control). The UK government refers to this group as 'non-visa nationals'.

If you are a non-visa national, you will need to have an ETA if you are coming to the UK to:

Vist;

Transit; or

Work in the UK for up to three months under the Creative Worker visa concession.

There is an exception for non-visa nationals who are legally resident in Ireland and are entering the UK from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man.

What is the ETA application process?

You should make your application via the 'ETA App' or online. The process applies to adults and children. For further information, see here.

You must have a valid chipped passport, take a digital photo and enrol your biometrics. You will also need to answer a short set of 'suitability' questions.

An ETA costs £10 and last for two years or until your passport expires, whichever happens first.

What are the main impacts of this development?

For businesses:

If you finance the expenses of business visitors to your organisation in the UK, you may need to adjust your budget to reflect the £10 cost of ETAs.

For travellers:

If you are a non-visa national, you should:

Understand when the ETA requirement applies to you;

Factor the additional process and cost into your UK travel plans;

When required, make sure that you get (or, during the implementation period, at least apply for) an ETA in good time before travelling to the UK;

Be aware that the rollout of the new system may initially cause some queuing delays when visiting the UK, and consider packing additional food, water and medications;

Be aware that you may be refused an ETA in certain circumstances, for example if:

You have a current UK deportation or exclusion order: You have a significant criminal history; You have previously overstayed in the UK or breached your immigration conditions; or You have outstanding debts to the UK; and

Be aware that if you are not eligible for an ETA or have one refused, you may need to apply for a visa to visit the UK. This can take around three weeks to process.

Who needs an ETA?

Non-European nationals (ETA currently required)

Non-European countries whose citizens are non-visa nationals include:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Australia

The Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belize

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Canada

Chile

Costa Rica

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (including British National (Overseas))

Israel

Japan

Kiribati

Kuwait Macao Special Administrative Region

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Federated States of Micronesia

Nauru

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Oman

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Samoa

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Singapore Solomon Islands

South Korea

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Taiwan (if you have a passport issued by Taiwan that includes in it the number of the identification card issued by the competent authority in Taiwan)

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

United Arab Emirates

United States of America

Uruguay

European nationals (ETA required from 2 April 2025)

European nationals need an ETA to enter the UK from 2 April 2025 and can apply from 5 March 2025.

European countries and micro-states whose citizens are non-visa nationals include:

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Vatican City

When should I apply, and what happens if I forget?

If the ETA requirement applies to your nationality on the date you intend to enter the UK to visit, transit or use the Creative Worker visa concession, you should ensure you apply for one before you travel to the UK. Current government guidance suggests ETAs are normally processed within three working days, however can take longer three working days.

During an initial 'implementation period', it will be possible to travel to the UK with a pending ETA application, even if this has not yet been decided. Once this has ended, it will be necessary to have an approved ETA before travelling.

Before you travel, check your carrier's requirements for ETA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.