A Guide To The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Scheme

In an effort to modernise the UK's immigration process, the government has introduced the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme. This new system applies to non-visa nationals wishing to visit or transit through the UK and aims to improve border security and enhance the UK's ability to screen travellers. This article will explain what an ETA is, who needs to apply for one, and who is exempt from the requirement.

What is an ETA?

As part of the ongoing digitalisation of the UK immigration system, the government have introduced the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme. The ETA scheme is a new, electronic screening process which is available for non-visa nationals who wish to visit the UK. ETAs are generally valid for two years, or until the passport that they are linked to expires (whichever is soonest), and they are valid for multiple journeys to the UK within that time period. A video on what an ETA is can be found here.

The light touch application process (fast to complete and priced at £10 per applicant) was introduced as a way to fill the current gap in advanced, digital permissions for non-visa nationals and to bring the UK up to a similar level as other countries who run parallel schemes (such as 'ESTA's in the USA and 'ETIAS' in the EU). It is hoped that ETAs will strengthen the security of the UK border, whilst enhancing the Home Office's ability to screen travellers and stop those who pose a threat from travelling to the UK.

The ETA app can be downloaded on the Google Play store and the Apple Store. The regularly updated guidance on how to use the app and complete the application process can be found here. In general, applications tend to be approved in 72 hours, so this should be completed and the ETA obtained prior to any travel, in order to avoid delays at the border.

The Home Office have also maintained that the increased use of automation will speed up clearance at the border to improve the overall passenger experience. However, there are a number of concerns with the changes, as certain individuals (such as non-visa nationals who have frequently visited the UK for a number of years), may be unaware of the need to complete this new application process in advance of their travel, and this may result in further delays and confusion at the border.

The implementation of the ETA scheme has been staggered, with certain countries or groups of countries able to apply for a two-year ETA at different points. Phase one of the rollout included countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain – citizens of these countries could apply for ETAs throughout 2024. For EU, EEA and Swiss citizens, it will be mandatory to apply for an ETA when visiting the UK from 2 April 2025.

Who needs to apply for an ETA?

All non-visa nationals travelling to or through the UK should obtain an ETA from 2025 onwards. There is no minimum age for an ETA and so ETAs must be obtained regardless of age. Individuals who are visiting the UK for a holiday or for study as a visitor, or attending an event in the UK, will also need to apply for an ETA in advance of their travel. Additionally, individuals who are transiting through the UK should also obtain an ETA. Individuals with the Creative Worker concession (for up to three months), as well as individuals who have a Permitted Paid Engagement or event, also need an ETA. Business Visitors who are non-visa nationals will also need to apply for an ETA.

People travelling from certain countries in the Middle East (as listed above) are already engaged in the ETA scheme. The next phase from January 2025 includes the majority of remaining non-visa countries (except the EU/EEA/Switzerland), such as the USA, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Mexico, and Australia, to name just a few. From April 2025, the final rollout of ETAs to EU, EEA and Swiss citizens is scheduled. A full list of non-visa nationals who should apply for an ETA can be found here.

Who does not need to apply for an ETA?

As ETAs are purely for non-visa nationals, individuals who are required to obtain a visa for their nationality to enter the UK do not need to apply for one. The UK Visa Tool can assist individuals who are unsure of whether or not they need a visa to travel to the UK. Similarly, those who already hold permission to live, work or study in the UK do not need an ETA. British or Irish passport holders (as well as dual British/Irish citizens) will also not be required to apply for an ETA. Additionally, those who are legally resident in Ireland who do not require a visa to travel to the UK (third-country nationals) do not need to obtain an ETA. Those exempt from immigration control and British Overseas Territories Citizens (BOTC) will also not be required to apply for an ETA.

