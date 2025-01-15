Client Success: Overcoming Challenges In An Unmarried Partner Visa Appeal

At Richmond Chambers, we pride ourselves on offering dedicated, strategic, and comprehensive support to our clients. Recently, Jasmine Theilgaard, Immigration Barrister at Richmond Chambers, successfully represented a client in a complex appeal concerning their right to remain in the UK based on their relationship with a British partner. This case presented several significant challenges, requiring meticulous preparation and advocacy to achieve a favourable outcome.

The Case

Our client (the Appellant) had no valid leave to remain in the UK. His initial application for leave, prepared by a previous representative, had been refused. When Richmond Chambers was instructed for the appeal, we focused on the Appellant's relationship with his British partner and their eligibility for an Unmarried Partner Visa. We argued that:

The Appellant and his partner met the definition of 'unmarried partner' under the Immigration Rules. There were insurmountable obstacles to the continuation of their family life outside the UK. Alternatively, the Appellant would face very significant obstacles to integrating into his country of nationality, or the consequences of removal would be unjustifiably harsh for the couple.

Key Challenges in an Unmarried Partner Visa Appeal

This case required us to overcome the high evidential thresholds necessary to satisfy these arguments. Demonstrating insurmountable obstacles to a couple's family life overseas or significant obstacles to integration is often challenging, particularly when the circumstances involve nuanced personal, cultural, and socio-economic factors.

Our Approach to the Unmarried Partner Visa Appeal

At the outset, we prepared extensive evidence of the Appellant's long-term relationship with his partner. This led to a concession at a Case Management Review Hearing that the couple met the definition of 'unmarried partner.'

At the substantive hearing, we presented a carefully constructed argument based on a range of factors, including:

The Appellant's absence from his country of nationality since childhood, coupled with his and his partner's unfamiliarity with that country.

The risks associated with the Appellant's ethnicity and previous personal experiences in the country, including the risk of kidnapping.

The Appellant's medical conditions and the difficulties he and his partner would face in finding employment.

The impact of the Appellant being separated from his UK-based support network.

We argued that these factors cumulatively amounted to insurmountable obstacles to the continuation of family life overseas, as well as very significant obstacles to integration. Additionally, we submitted that the combined impact of these issues would render removal unjustifiably harsh for both the Appellant and his partner.

The Outcome of the Unmarried Partner Visa Appeal

The appeal was allowed, with all arguments accepted by the immigration tribunal. The judge found that:

The risks faced by the Appellant and his partner in the Appellant's country of nationality, combined with their lack of support network, created insurmountable obstacles to continuing their family life overseas.

The same factors established very significant obstacles to the Appellant's integration if required to return.

Requiring the Appellant to leave the UK would lead to unjustifiably harsh consequences, making removal disproportionate.

Reflections

Jasmine Theilgaard, the immigration barrister who represented the Appellant in his appeal proceedings noted:

"This case underscores the importance of presenting detailed evidence of all relevant factors. The cumulative weight of seemingly discrete issues can be crucial in meeting challenging legal tests, such as proving insurmountable obstacles to family life."

Client Feedback

Our client expressed their gratitude, providing the following feedback:

"These are some of the most emotionally charged processes out there, and we are so pleased with how everything has gone. Thank you so much for all your efforts. There are no words that will ever be able to substantiate the impact of your help; it really is life-changing."

This outcome highlights Richmond Chambers' commitment to delivering life-changing results for our clients through expertise, collaboration, and a thorough understanding of immigration law.

