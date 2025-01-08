UK Visa Appointments Limited: TLS Contact Partnership Creates Availability Issues

UKVCAS appointments have become scarce under the new TLS Contact partnership, causing delays and forcing applicants to travel for availability. Advance planning is strongly recommended.

WestBridge Business Immigration, a London-based law firm with more than a decade of experience, advises businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals on compliant and efficient immigration outcomes. The firm specialises in tailored guidance to navigate the complexities of the UK immigration system.

News Alert: UKVCAS Appointment Availability Tightens Under New TLS Contact Partnership

UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS) appointments have become harder to secure following the Home Office's new partnership with TLS Contact.

All appointments are now provided by TLS Contact, leading to significant challenges for applicants across the UK.

For those based in London, the nearest free appointment currently available is in Edinburgh, while the closest paid appointments are in Bristol and Birmingham.

This lack of local availability is causing widespread frustration as demand continues to surpass the number of available appointments.

Applicants are advised to plan well in advance and consider traveling for appointments as the situation persists.

Originally published October 18, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.