From BRPs To EVisas: The UK's Digital Immigration Transition

1. Introduction to eVisas

The UK immigration system is undergoing a significant transformation with the introduction of eVisas. As part of its modernisation efforts, the Home Office is replacing traditional physical documents, such as biometric residence permits (BRPs) and biometric residence cards (BRCs), with fully digital visas.

This comprehensive guide explores the concept of eVisas, their benefits, and their impact on visa holders, employers, and landlords. It also outlines the steps necessary to transition to eVisas and addresses common concerns about the digital system.

2. What Is an eVisa? A Digital Record of Immigration Status

An eVisa is a digital representation of a person's immigration status in the UK. Unlike physical documents or passport stamps, eVisas exist entirely online and can be accessed through the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) system. Visa holders can log in to their UKVI account to view and manage their status, share their details with others, and update information such as passport numbers.

The shift to eVisas reflects the UK government's commitment to a streamlined, user-friendly immigration system. This system eliminates the risk of losing or damaging physical documents and ensures that immigration records remain accessible and secure at all times.

Since October 2024, all newly granted visas have been issued in digital format. It was originally planned that existing BRP and BRC holders should transition to an eVisa before the end of 2024. However, whilst transition to an eVisa is recommended as soon as possible, the Home Office has recently announced that BRPs expiring after 31 December 2024 can still be used as proof of status until 31 March 2025.

3. Why Are eVisas Important? A Look at the Benefits

The introduction of eVisas brings multiple advantages for individuals and organisations interacting with the UK immigration system.

For visa holders, the convenience of a digital system is clear. There is no need to carry or safeguard physical documents, reducing the risk of loss or theft. All relevant immigration information is securely stored online, accessible anytime through a UKVI account. Additionally, eVisa holders can share their immigration status with employers, landlords, or government agencies via a secure online platform, which generates a share code valid for 90 days.

Employers and landlords also benefit significantly from eVisas. Verifying an individual's right to work or rent has become simpler and more reliable, reducing administrative burdens and minimising errors. The digital system ensures that immigration checks are completed quickly and accurately, enhancing compliance with legal requirements.

From a broader perspective, eVisas mark a step towards a more modern and adaptable immigration system. By leveraging digital technology, the UK aims to improve security, reduce bureaucracy, and future-proof its immigration processes against evolving global challenges.

4. Who Needs an eVisa? Understanding the Affected Groups

Not everyone currently living or working in the UK is affected by the move to eVisas. However, several key groups are required to transition to the new system.

First and foremost, individuals holding biometric residence permits (BRPs) or biometric residence cards (BRCs) must switch to an eVisa. These physical documents will no longer be valid after 31 December 2024, and visa holders should create a UKVI account to access their digital status.

Participants in the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) who already use digital proof of status are familiar with the concept of eVisas. However, those relying on a BRC must also transition to the new system.

Holders of indefinite leave to remain (ILR) with old-style passport stamps or vignettes are encouraged to apply for an eVisa through the free No Time Limit (NTL) application process. This ensures that their status is digitally recorded and easily accessible.

Children requiring immigration status in the UK must also have their own UKVI accounts. Parents or guardians can manage accounts on behalf of those under 18, simplifying the process for families.

5. How to Transition to an eVisa

Transitioning to an eVisa is straightforward, and the process is designed to accommodate users with varying levels of digital literacy.

The first step is creating a UKVI account. Visa holders can register for an eVisa online, providing their passport details and any information linked to their existing visa or BRP. Once the account is set up, users should verify their personal and immigration details to ensure accuracy.

It is crucial to update passport information if changes occur, such as when renewing a passport. This prevents issues during travel or while proving immigration status. To share immigration details with employers, landlords, or other organisations, eVisa holders can generate a share code through the View and Prove service, accessible via their UKVI account.

Although transitioning to an eVisa is recommended as soon as possible, the government has provided interim measures. BRPs expiring after 31 December 2024 can still be used as proof of status until 31 March 2025. However, transitioning early may avoid potential complications.

6. Travel Considerations With eVisas

eVisas bring notable changes to how immigration status is verified at UK borders. Most immigration checks are now conducted digitally, streamlining the travel process for visa holders. However, travellers must ensure that their passport details in their UKVI account are up to date before departure.

eVisa holders may also choose to generate a share code for use overseas, providing additional reassurance that their immigration status can be confirmed if required by foreign authorities or organisations.

7. Addressing Concerns and Supporting Vulnerable Individuals

The transition to eVisas has raised questions about accessibility, particularly for those who are less familiar with digital systems. To address these concerns, the Home Office has introduced a range of support services.

The UKVI Resolution Centre is available to assist individuals facing technical issues or difficulties with their accounts. For those less confident with technology, the Assisted Digital Service provides tailored guidance via phone, email, or in-person sessions. Additionally, grant-funded organisations across the UK offer free support to vulnerable individuals, ensuring no one is left behind in the transition to eVisas.

The Home Office has also worked to address potential risks, particularly in light of the Windrush scandal. By offering robust digital proof of status and the option to print written confirmation, the eVisa system is designed to prevent documentation-related issues.

8. Future of UK Immigration: What's Next?

The move to eVisas is part of a broader vision for digitising the UK's immigration system. Future developments are likely to include enhanced integration between immigration services and government agencies, streamlined visa application and renewal processes, and further innovations to improve the user experience.

The Home Office hopes that these advancements will help the UK maintain its position as a global leader in secure and efficient immigration practices.

9. Conclusion

The introduction of eVisas is a transformative step for UK immigration. By replacing physical documents with secure digital records, the Home Office has created a system that is more accessible, efficient, and future-proof.

Whether you're a visa holder, employer, or landlord, understanding and embracing this change is essential. Creating a UKVI account, verifying your details, and transitioning to an eVisa will ensure that your immigration status remains secure and accessible.

10. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For more information about transitioning to an eVisa, visit the official UKVI website. To discuss your UK visa application or immigration appeal, contact our immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

What is an eVisa?

An eVisa is a digital record of a person's UK immigration status. It replaces physical documents like biometric residence permits (BRPs) and biometric residence cards (BRCs). You can access your eVisa via your UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) online account.

Why is the UK moving to eVisas?

The UK government aims to modernise the immigration system by improving security, reducing administrative burdens, and ensuring immigration status is easily accessible and shareable online.

When will physical BRPs and BRCs become invalid?

BRPs and BRCs will no longer be valid after 31 December 2024. However, they can still be used as proof of status until 31 March 2025 to allow for the transition.

How do I transition to an eVisa?

Create a UKVI account online, verify your details, and link your immigration status to your account. You can also update your information, such as passport details, and generate share codes for employers or landlords.

Can I still use my BRP or BRC while transitioning?

Yes, BRPs and BRCs issued for periods beyond December 2024 can still be used until March 2025. However, transitioning to an eVisa earlier ensures smoother processes.

How do I share my immigration status with employers or landlords?

You can generate a share code through your UKVI account. Share this code with employers or landlords, who can use it to confirm your status online.

What if I'm not confident using digital systems?

The UKVI provides support through the Assisted Digital Service and the Resolution Centre. Additionally, grant-funded organisations offer help to vulnerable individuals.

Do children need an eVisa?

Yes, children requiring immigration status in the UK must have their own UKVI account. Parents or guardians can manage these accounts on their behalf.

What happens if my passport details change?

If you renew your passport or make any changes, update your details in your UKVI account to avoid issues during travel or when proving your immigration status.

What safeguards are in place to avoid errors in the system?

The eVisa system is designed to be secure, and users can request written confirmation of their status if needed. Support services are also available to resolve any issues.

12. Glossary

eVisa: A digital record of immigration status in the UK, accessible through a UKVI account.

UKVI Account: The online portal for managing eVisas, updating details, and generating share codes.

BRP (Biometric Residence Permit): A physical card previously used to prove immigration status; being phased out.

BRC (Biometric Residence Card): Similar to a BRP but issued to certain groups, such as family members of EU citizens; also being replaced.

Share Code: A unique code generated through the UKVI system that allows employers, landlords, or organisations to verify immigration status.

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR): A status allowing a person to live in the UK without time restrictions; now available digitally through eVisas.

No Time Limit (NTL): A free application process to transition ILR from a physical stamp or vignette to an eVisa.

Assisted Digital Service: Support provided by UKVI for individuals who face challenges using digital systems.

EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS): A scheme allowing EU citizens and their family members to stay in the UK post-Brexit, now integrated with eVisas.

Resolution Centre: A helpline provided by UKVI to assist with technical issues or account queries.

13. Additional Resources

What is an eVisa? – UKVI Video

An official video explaining what an eVisa is and how it works.

How to Travel with Your eVisa – UKVI Video

A video guide on what you need to know about travelling with your eVisa, including carrying your physical documents until the end of 2024.

UKVI – eVisa Guidance

Detailed guidance on using the eVisa system, including setting up your UKVI account and accessing your digital immigration status.

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) – View and Prove Your Immigration Status

Access your eVisa, prove your immigration status, and share your status with others.

UKVI – Biometric Residence Permits

Information about BRPs, including how to apply, replace a lost BRP, and what to do if your BRP is about to expire.

UKVI – Contact UK Visas and Immigration

Official contact details for UKVI, including phone numbers and online enquiry forms for immigration-related questions.