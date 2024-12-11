Life In The UK Test - What Is It And When Is It Required?

1. Introduction to the Life in the UK Test

A Life in the UK test is ordinarily required for both ILR and citizenship applications.

The Life in the UK test was introduced in 2005 for citizenship applications and 2007 for ILR applications. The plans were first introduced in 2002 by the then Home Secretary David Blunkett.

2. Exemptions from the Life in the UK Test

You do not need to take the Life in the UK test if you:

are under 18;

are 65 or over;

have passed it before, many will have already completed the test when they applied to settle in the UK; or

have a long-term physical or mental condition.

If an individual has a physical or mental condition they must provide either an exemption form or a letter from a Doctor confirming the condition.

You may wish to seek legal advice to check whether you need to take the test for your application.

3. Booking the Test

It is important to note that there is only one official government service through which the Life in the UK test can be booked.

The test is an online one and must be booked at least 3 days in advance.

When first introduced the cost was £34, this increased to £50 and has remained at this level for some time.

There are over 30 test centres in the UK. When an individual books a test you can choose where to take the test.

In order to book the test taker will require an email address, a debit/credit card number and a form of ID. This includes a valid passport, valid travel document with a photo, biometric residence permit or biometric residence card.

BRPs are currently being replaced by eVisas and are currently shortdated to 31 December 2024. The Identification Requirements guidance was recently updated on 4 December 2024 to confirm that the 'UK Visa and Immigration's (UKVI) 'View and prove' service for UKVI account holders is not currently available for Life in the UK tests, but will be in the future'. It goes on to confirm that expired biometric residence permits (BRPs) can be used to make a secure English language test or a Life in the UK test booking from 1 January 2025. If relying on your BRP you will need to take it to the test.

Photocopies or expired (out of date) documents will not be accepted. Emergency Travel documents will not be accepted. When attending the test, the test taker will need to take the original ID which was used to book.

If you require help as you do not have any of these documents you will need to email: nationalityenquiries@homeoffice.gov.uk for help.

The name given on the test booking must match exactly the name on the ID used to book. This must include middle names. If it does not match the test cannot be taken and there is no refund.

A refund can be given if cancelling a test 3 days (72 hours) or more before the date of the test.

4. Structure of the Test

The test consists of 24 questions about British traditions and customs. The test taker has 45 minutes to answer. It is important to note that the test taker cannot bring children or other family members to the centre.

In order to pass an individual must score 75% or more.

When passed the test taker will get a 'unique reference number' and will need this number to complete the form for the citizenship or settlement application. The Home Office will use the number to check the test was passed,

If the test was taken before 17 December 2019, the test taker will have a letter with a 'test reference ID' instead of a unique reference number. Only one copy of the letter is given, there is no replacement, but if the certificate cannot be found this should be explained in the application.

The test does not expire.

5. Preparing for the Test

There is only one official handbook, which contains the learning material which may be of assistance in passing the Life in the UK test.

There is no recommended set time to study for the Life in the UK test. The amount of time required will depend on the individual and they will need to plan accordingly.

6. Failing the Test

If an individual fails the test it is open to them to take the test again. There is no restriction on the number of times an individual can take the test, but they will be required to book and pay again each time.

7. Past Investigation into the Life in the UK Test

On 4 February 2019 the BBC aired a programme which reported on the tests using secret filming. The programme focused on how people were being assisted to cheat in the tests, aided by ear pieces which gave them the correct answers. A BBC researcher used a gang operating in East London to assist with the test. If it is established that this type of cheating has been widespread, there can be no doubt in the light of previous scandals that the consequences will be potentially damaging for many. An allegation of deception could result in deprivation of citizenship or revocation of ILR.

A Home Office spokesperson said:

"We take any form of cheating during the Life in the UK test extremely seriously.

Instances of attempted cheating are exceptionally rare and Life in the UK test centres are required to put in place stringent measures ......... Where we have evidence that a test centre is failing to uphold our standards, we will investigate and take appropriate action"

8. Review and Reform

Plans were announced for citizenship reform, set out in a statement by the Home Secretary on 2 October 2018:

"The reforms include tougher English language requirements for people applying for British citizenship and proposals to reform the Life in the UK test to give greater prominence to the British values and principles expected of those wishing to call the UK their permanent home.

A public consultation will be brought forward on the Life in the UK test, which is the test an individual is required to take as part of their application for British citizenship or settlement in the UK, and accompanying handbook. The proposals would ensure that the test is more relevant to daily life and culture in the UK."

This review was still under consideration in 2020.

9. Conclusion

In a letter dated 28 June 2022 Baroness Hamwee, Chair, House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee wrote to Kevin Foster MP, who was at the time Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Safe and Legal Migration) and had appeared before the committee on 17 May 2022:

"A review of the Life in the UK Test and associated handbook is urgent. To this end, the Government should launch its review immediately, working to a clear report date supported by an Advisory Group, and keep Parliament informed about its progress."

We await further developments to see what the future holds for the Life in the UK test.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Life in the UK test?

The Life in the UK test assesses an individual's knowledge of British traditions, customs, and values. It is required for most ILR and citizenship applications.

Who is exempt from taking the test?

You are exempt if you are under 18, over 65, have already passed the test, or have a long-term physical or mental condition (with appropriate evidence).

How do I book the Life in the UK test?

You can book the test online through the official government website. You'll need an email address, a valid form of ID, and payment for the test fee (currently £50).

What happens if I fail the test?

You can retake the test as many times as needed, but you must book and pay each time.

What do I need to bring on the test day?

You must bring the original ID used during booking, as photocopies or expired documents are not accepted (except expired BRPs from 1 January 2025.).

How long is the test valid for?

The test does not expire once passed.

What if I lose my test certificate?

If the test was taken before December 17, 2019, and you lose your certificate, you must explain this in your application. No replacement will be issued.

Are there any official resources to prepare for the test?

Yes, the official Life in the UK handbook contains all the learning material required.

Can I cancel or reschedule my test?

Yes, you can cancel or reschedule at least 72 hours before your test date to receive a refund.

What should I do if I encounter issues with booking?

If you do not have a valid form of ID or face difficulties, email nationalityenquiries@homeoffice.gov.uk for assistance.

12. Glossary

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR): Permission to live in the UK without time restrictions.

British Citizenship: Legal status granting full rights as a UK citizen, including the right to a UK passport.

Unique Reference Number: A code provided after passing the Life in the UK test, required for ILR or citizenship applications.

Biometric Residence Permit (BRP): An official document showing an individual's immigration status in the UK.

eVisa: A digital form of immigration status replacing physical BRP..

Official Life in the UK Handbook: The only authorised resource for preparing for the test, containing all necessary information.

Exemption Form: A document used to apply for exemption from the Life in the UK test due to a medical condition.

Home Office: The UK government department responsible for immigration, security, and law enforcement.

Cancellation Policy: Rules governing the rescheduling or refunding of a booked Life in the UK test.

