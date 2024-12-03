How Much Money Do I Need To Sponsor A Visitor Into The UK?

This, unfortunately, is not a question with a simple answer. UK visit visas are issued with reference to extensive Immigration Rules, contained in two Appendices, but they do not give specific amounts when the question of funding a visit arises.

What do the rules say?

Finances are dealt with under the "genuine visitor" requirement, where it is stated that the applicant (which here means someone seeking permission to enter the UK at port, as well as an individual applying for a visa):

Must have sufficient funds to cover all reasonable costs in relation to their visit without working or accessing public funds, including the cost of the return or onward journey, any costs relating to their dependants, and the cost of planned activities such as private medical treatment. The applicant must show that any funds they rely upon are held in a permitted financial institution.

So, the starting point is, importantly, the visitor's finances, not those of the sponsor or person(s) in the UK being visited. Many visa applicants forget to include evidence of the applicant's finances, relying instead solely on bank statements and other proof of funds held by a UK relative, friend or other sponsor. This is a common ground of refusal for UK visit visas.

While we are talking about "sponsors", it's worth remembering this is not a term of art in this context; anyone can sponsor, inasmuch as they provide proof of their own finances to support a relative or friend. It is not a formal role; an applicant can have multiple sponsors.

Turning to the above-quoted rule, there's obviously a rough calculation that can be done in order to arrive at a reasonable figure for the cost of a trip. It's perfect permissible for a sponsor to pay for air fares, accommodation and the like – just ensure this is clearly stated on the application form. The figures you give in the application must be realistic – we see visas refused where they are not.

A visa officer or border official will consider, in line with published Home Office guidance, any ongoing financial commitments the applicant has in their own country such as rent and mortgage payments, and any dependants they support, including those not travelling with them. Income or savings less financial commitments must be sufficient to meet the proposed costs of the trip, which must itself represent reasonable expenditure in light of their financial circumstances.

One final point on the applicant's finances: sudden, recent credits to their bank account always raise suspicion, so are to be avoided.

Permitted financial institutions are just regulated banks etc in the country of residence, save for those excluded at paragraph FIN 2.1 of Appendix Finance to the Immigration Rules.

Turning, then to the sponsor's finances, the rules continue:

In assessing whether an applicant has sufficient funds under V 4.2.(e), the applicant's travel, maintenance and accommodation may be provided by a third party only if that third party: has a genuine professional or personal relationship with the applicant; and is not, or will not be, in breach of immigration laws at the time of the decision or the applicant's entry to the UK as a Visitor; and can and will provide support to the applicant for the intended duration of the applicant's stay as a Visitor.

So, begin by providing evidence of your relationship with the applicant, such as a birth or marriage certificate. A sponsor cannot be someone present in the UK in breach of immigration laws. The visa or border officer will also take account of any past history of sponsoring visitors – any previous failures to provide the promised support will of course be problematic.

There is no concept in UK immigration law of a "bond" or other formal promise to provide financial support. Nor are sponsorship declarations formally recognised, although they can be a helpful way of expressing support. They do not need to be in affidavit or statutory declaration form.

Any offer of financial support must of course be credible; this means realistic, proportionate to your income / savings, and reflective of the intended length and nature of the visit. A family member coming to spend time with relatives at their homes will have lower financial needs than someone coming to tour the country, staying in hotels along the way.

We would normally recommend a short witness statement, or at least a breakdown of proposed expenditure and financial support, especially where someone has been refused a visit visa previously.

So, in summary, visitor finance can be tricky to negotiate. The finances you put forward should be your own, held for some time if possible, and reflective of your income. With the right preparation, something our team at Latitude Law specialise in, your visit visa has the best chance of success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.