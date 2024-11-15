Guidance For U.S. Citizens Considering Relocating To Spain Italy And Portugal In A Changing Political Climate

Many US citizens are considering their position following the hotly contested and intense American election, the consequences of which could lead to changes that may not be an advantage to US citizens in some sectors. Increased globalisation and the ease of relocation abroad has made moving overseas an attractive proposition for many US citizens, with Spain, Italy and Portugal being the leading destinations, due to their respective cultures, the Mediterranean climate, the political stability, lower cost of living and of course, stunning environments from untouched countryside, wonderful golden beaches to amazing mountain vistas. Giambrone & Partners expert lawyers can guide you through the range of visa options, depending on the lifestyle you are planning and the country you are considering, ensure that the legal framework supporting your move is sound.

Visas and Residency Permits

There is a wide range of visa options available to US citizens looking to live, work, or retire across Spain, Italy, and Portugal. Whether you're planning to retire, pursue studies, work remotely, or operate your own business, these countries offer flexible pathways tailored to various lifestyles.

Our expert team of English-speaking lawyers provides a comprehensive, hands-on service for all visa and residency applications. If you're retired or receive passive income, you may want to explore the Non-Lucrative Visa for Spain, the Elective Residence Visa for Italy, or the D7 Visa for Portugal.

Residency by investment, also known as the Golden Visa programme, is available in both Spain and Portugal, however, there are proposed changes in this legislation coming for Spain in 2025 it is therefore advisable to act fast to access this visa.

For digital nomads, all three countries offer specialised visas that allow for remote work, while granting the freedom to travel throughout the entire Schengen Area once residency is granted. Additionally, these visas provide valuable pathways to permanent residency or even citizenship.

As long as you meet the necessary requirements, Giambrone & Partners' experienced lawyers will guide you through the entire process. We oversee every detail of the documentation and ensure it is tailored to meet the specific requirements of your chosen visa, making your relocation process as smooth and seamless as possible.

Pathways to Citizenship

In Spain, a US citizen can apply for permanent residency after five years of continuous residence, with the option to apply for citizenship through naturalisation after ten years. In Italy, a foreign national must reside in the country for ten years before becoming eligible for Italian citizenship. In contrast, Portugal offers a more expedited route, allowing US citizens to apply for citizenship after just five years of residence.

Tax

Spain, Italy, and Portugal each offer attractive visa options with tax benefits for foreign residents. Spain provides visas for retirees, entrepreneurs, investors, and employees, supported by the US-Spain double taxation treaty, Foreign earned income exclusion ("FEIE"), and Foreign Tax Creidt FTC to avoid double taxation. Italy has a flat tax regime at €100,000 on foreign income, with an additional €25,000 for family members; southern Italy also offers a reduced 7% tax rate on foreign income for up to ten years, appealing to retirees and passive earners. Portugal taxes 50% of capital gains at 28% and applies a 25% tax on half the gains for foreign-owned businesses. FEIE and FTC apply across all three countries to prevent double taxation.

Giambrone & Partners' English-speaking, multi-jurisdictional lawyers support you through every stage of the visa and residency application process for a smooth, successful outcome. We oversee each step, managing consular appointments and conducting a thorough review of all documentation to avoid errors or omissions that could lead to rejection.

With multilingual lawyers across countries, we provide ongoing guidance in your preferred language, ensuring a seamless experience throughout the process. You'll have a dedicated team ensuring that your application is complete, accurate, and submitted on time.

