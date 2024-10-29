Visa Processing Delays Expected Due To A Lack Of Appointment Availability

A lack of appointment availability is impacting immigration applications made within the UK only.

This is happening because the service provider recently changed to TLS. TLS notified customers of an expected appointment shortage in high demand locations, however, there is currently no appointment availability across all locations in the UK.

The issue is exacerbated by an increase in the number of applications made in the run up to Christmas and the deadline to phase-out of physical immigration documents by 31 December 2024.

Who is impacted?

All applicants who need to attend a visa application centre appointment within the UK. The issue spans all types of immigration application including Skilled Workers, Global Business Mobility (ICT), International Sportsperson, Creatives, spousal and family members.

Who is not impacted?

Applications made from overseas.

Applications made using the 'UK Immigration: ID Check' app. That said, there are limited expedited processing options available using the app at this time, which is also causing processing delays.

Why is this important?

It is causing delays to work start dates. A pending immigration application means that an individual cannot demonstrate their right to work in the UK. In certain circumstances, the Employer Checking Service can assist, but checks can take at least 5 working days and are currently taking longer.

It is impacting international travel plans. An individual with a pending immigration application cannot travel internationally. If they do, their immigration application will automatically be treated as withdrawn. This can have serious consequences for the individual when they attempt to re-enter the UK and they may lose their right to work.

More individuals will be planning international travel as Christmas and New Year approach. This period is always busy for immigration, and we anticipate even higher demand this year due to a backlog of applicants seeking visa appointments.

The transition to eVisas and phase out of physical immigration documents by 31 December 2024 has led to a surge in the number of applications from affected individuals. This is adding to the strain on appointment availability.

Can we pay to expedite the application?

No, paying super priority or priority processing fees expedite the application after biometrics have been enrolled at the appointment. It does not enable the applicant to obtain an appointment.

No, paying visa application centre fees such as 'prime-time appointment' will not enable you to obtain an earlier appointment at this time.

What can you do?

Identify who needs to apply as early as possible.

Instruct us as early as possible, up to six-months prior to the visa expiry date or intended travel date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.