8 October 2024

Temporary Reduction In Biometric Appointments For In-Country UK Visa Applications During October

From 15 October 2024, UKVCAS biometric services will transition from Sopra Steria to TLScontact, causing a temporary reduction in biometric appointments. Applicants may face delays in visa processing during the changeover.
You may already be aware of the upcoming change to the commercial partner for UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS), but you may not know about the reduction of available biometric appointments during October 2024. Here's what you need to know.

On 15 October 2024, the commercial partner for UKVCAS will change from Sopra Steria to TLScontact. Appointments for in-country biometric enrolment on or after 15 October 2024 will be at TLScontact service points.

What are the main impacts of this development?

There will be no new biometric appointments available before 15 October 2024, unless you are able to book an appointment through Sopra Steria's booking system due to another customer cancelling theirs, or have opted for the VIP service. This is regardless of whether you have paid for priority or super priority visa application processing.

Applicants who have not secured an appointment for before 15 October 2024 may face a delay in submitting biometrics, potentially affecting visa processing timelines. This is because of a temporary reduction in appointment capacity during the changeover, including the temporary closure of a small number of service point locations. New appointments should be more easily available from the week commencing 21 October 2024.

Applicants should also be aware that travelling internationally after an in-country application has been submitted will withdraw the application, so may wish to seek advice on how any upcoming travel plans may be affected by the reduction in biometric enrolment capacity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

