How To Apply For A Talent Passport Visa In France

The establishment of the French Talent Passport Visa is a key part of France's strategy to attract global talent, especially in the tech, research, and creative sectors. Launched in 2017aimed to attract highly-skilled workers to live and work in France to boost the economy. It has since been extended to include investors and highly paid employees as well. It has proved to be invaluable in bringing individuals to France with intellectual diversity and entrepreneurial expertise to drive up the economy.

An application should be made at the French embassy or consulate in your country of origin. Requirements may vary from country to country and it is recommended that you check the documents the consulate or embassy requests for your application.

The holder can remain in France for up to four years and their immediate family – spouse and dependent children can also relocate to France. The Talent Passport Visa can be renewed within France and can eventually lead to permanent residence in France.Angela Falqui, an Associate, points out "The Talent Passport Visa is available to all non-EU citizens. The criteria for eligibility vary depending on an applicant's expertise. However, there is often an expectation of a high level of education." Angela further stated "Entrepreneurs aiming to set up or buy a business in France must have a compelling business plan that will meet the demand for a pioneering entity that will contribute to commercial success in France".

Who Qualifies to Apply?

Highly qualified professionals recruited by a company acknowledged by the Ministry of Economy in France.

Highly skilled workers with a master's degree or its equivalent who have an offer of a highly-paid position.

Researchers with an agreement from a public or private research organisation.

Entrepreneurs wishing to start-up an innovative business.

Investors wishing to invest at least €300,000 in the French economy.

Entrepreneurs intending to take over a company in France.

Artists with an acknowledged reputation who can demonstrate an income of at least 70% of the minimum wage in France.

Individuals with an international reputation in their field such as sport, art or academia

There are other advantages to obtaining a Talent Passport Visa such as free unrestricted movement across the Schengen area.

Documentation Required

A current valid passport

A completed application form

Evidence of payment of the fees for the Talent Passport Visa

Two passport size photographs – full face

Evidence of financial status, such as bank statements, tax returns and proof of income, wage slips.

Proof of health insurance for the entire duration of your intended stay in France

Proof of expertise and purpose of stay Employees - contract of employment or a validated work permit Entrepreneurs – business plan, evidence of financial means and evidence of appropriate expertise Artists – evidence of professional activity Researchers – an agreement with a research institution and evidence of qualifications Proof of status – birth certificate, marriage certificate

Evidence of a clean criminal record that is no older than three months

Evidence applicable to your category for applying for a Talent Passport Visa

Giambrone & Partners recommend that you take legal advice in order to understand the surrounding legal issues in your new venture, as well as learning which would be the best business structure for your purposes, such as SARL (Société à Responsabilité Limitée), the equivalent of a Limited Liability Company, SAS (Société par Actions Simplifiée), which is a Simplified Stock Company which is suitable for a joint venture and SA (Société Anonyme), this entity is suitable for businesses that want to go public on the stock exchange. It is imperative to fully understand the tax system in order to remain compliant.

It is also important to consider how to protect your intellectual property through trademark registration at the French National Institute of Industrial Property to safeguard your brand and also protect your copyright and any patents. A further consideration is ensuring that a business complies with ethical and compliance standards such as money laundering procedures and consumer protection law and also employment law.

