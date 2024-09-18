Your Guide To Digital Immigration Status In The UK (Video)

self

Join Katerina from Latitude Law as they dive into the essential details of Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) and Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs) in the UK. Discover the implications of the December 31st, 2024 expiry date on your visa, the shift towards digital immigration status by the Home Office, and how it affects your right to work and rent in the UK.

Originally published 21 February 2024

