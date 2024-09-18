ARTICLE
18 September 2024

Your Guide To Digital Immigration Status In The UK (Video)

Katerina from Latitude Law explains the December 31, 2024, expiry of UK Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) and the Home Office's shift to digital immigration status, impacting work and rent rights.
Join Katerina from Latitude Law as they dive into the essential details of Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) and Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs) in the UK. Discover the implications of the December 31st, 2024 expiry date on your visa, the shift towards digital immigration status by the Home Office, and how it affects your right to work and rent in the UK.

Originally published 21 February 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

