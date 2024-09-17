ARTICLE
17 September 2024

Global Talent Visas｜Fast Track To UK Settlement (Video)

Join Katerina as they unravel the secrets of the Global Talent Visa, a golden opportunity for professionals aiming for UK settlement.
Hi everyone, my name is Katerina, and today I'm going to talk with you

about Global Talent visas. In my opinion, this is a route that is quite underused

by individuals. It's a great immigration category, it's a great immigration route，

and particularly for settlement in the UK. The benefits of this route include:

There's no English language requirement to make the application.

There is a relatively low visa fee to make the application as well.

There's no maintenance requirement, so you don't need to show a specified amount of

funds prior to making this application. And finally, it's a very flexible route

in terms of the type of work that you can undertake in the UK, whether

that's employed work, self-employed work. Another benefit is that it's quite a quick

route to settlement if you are endorsed as an Exceptional Talent in the UK, which would be a

three-year visa to settlement in the UK. But if you were to be endorsed as Exceptional Promise,

that would still be a relatively short route to settlement, which is five years.

Some of the other benefits of this route is that you can also bring dependents on this

route as well. The main difference between this type of application and, for example,

Skilled Worker visa applications, is that you need to apply for endorsement prior to the actual

visa application itself. This is an interesting route， because it's one where if you have leave

to remain in the UK and you want to switch to this route, you can apply to have your visa

extended while your endorsement application is being considered. So it's an application

where you can either apply in the UK to extend your visa, and it's also an application where

you can apply for entry clearance to enter the UK as a Global Talent endorsed visa applicant.

