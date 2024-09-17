2024 Financial Requirements For UK Partner Visa (Video)

Join Joel, an experienced immigration solicitor at Latitude Law, as he unravels the complexities of the partner financial requirements for UK immigration.

Hi everyone, I'm Joel, I'm an immigration solicitor at Latitude Law.

I'm going to be discussing the partner financial requirements today.

So, when you are looking to sponsor your partner, that's if you're a British national

or a settled national with indefinite leave to remain,

you need to meet the financial requirement.

At the moment, the financial requirement is an income of

£18,600, which will increase in spring of this year,

2024, which we think means April but we're not sure,

to £29,000, and by early 2025, it will be as high as £38,000.

So, the increase is really significant, and you do need to get your applications in

quickly if you're worried about meeting the requirement.

Now, to meet the requirement, you use the income

of the British or settled person.

If the applicant, that's the spouse, is outside of the UK,

however, if they're applying from inside the UK,

you can add the two incomes together, or you could rely on the income of the spouse

only.

The income requirement then requires that they

have been working for at least six months in the same

job or, if they've not held their job for at least

six months, that they have

earned in the 12 months prior to the application at least the £18,600,

or later, the higher amount, whatever that is.

You need to be very careful if the income was

earned from what's called a paragraph 9 company, that's a company where a shareholder

is a family member of the sponsor or even the sponsor themselves.

And if you don't meet the income requirement, you could supplement your income

with cash savings.

Now, cash savings can be quite complicated, but if you don't have any income,

the current requirement is £62,500.

After the increase, the cash savings requirement will be around

£88,000, and it will go up to more than £110,000 by

early 2025.

For cash savings, you need to make sure you've held that

amount of money in your bank account for at least six months,

unless of course, you're relying on something like cash savings

that are the proceeds from the sale of a home.

So, cash savings can be really quite complicated, and it is definitely best to seek immigration

advice.

So, if you would like help with a partner application,

particularly if you are worried about the financial requirement,

do get in touch with us.

We are Latitude Law Immigration Solicitors.

