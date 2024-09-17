2024 Financial Requirements For UK Partner Visa (Video)

Hi everyone, I'm Joel, I'm an immigration solicitor at Latitude Law.
0:16
I'm going to be discussing the partner financial requirements today.
0:20
So, when you are looking to sponsor your partner, that's if you're a British national
0:25
or a settled national with indefinite leave to remain,
0:29
you need to meet the financial requirement.
0:31
At the moment, the financial requirement is an income of
0:34
£18,600, which will increase in spring of this year,
0:41
2024, which we think means April but we're not sure,
0:44
to £29,000, and by early 2025, it will be as high as £38,000.
0:52
So, the increase is really significant, and you do need to get your applications in
0:57
quickly if you're worried about meeting the requirement.
1:00
Now, to meet the requirement, you use the income
1:04
of the British or settled person.
1:06
If the applicant, that's the spouse, is outside of the UK,
1:12
however, if they're applying from inside the UK,
1:16
you can add the two incomes together, or you could rely on the income of the spouse
1:21
only.
1:23
The income requirement then requires that they
1:25
have been working for at least six months in the same
1:28
job or, if they've not held their job for at least
1:32
six months, that they have
1:34
earned in the 12 months prior to the application at least the £18,600,
1:39
or later, the higher amount, whatever that is.
1:42
You need to be very careful if the income was
1:45
earned from what's called a paragraph 9 company, that's a company where a shareholder
1:51
is a family member of the sponsor or even the sponsor themselves.
1:56
And if you don't meet the income requirement, you could supplement your income
2:01
with cash savings.
2:02
Now, cash savings can be quite complicated, but if you don't have any income,
2:07
the current requirement is £62,500.
2:10
After the increase, the cash savings requirement will be around
2:14
£88,000, and it will go up to more than £110,000 by
2:20
early 2025.
2:22
For cash savings, you need to make sure you've held that
2:25
amount of money in your bank account for at least six months,
2:30
unless of course, you're relying on something like cash savings
2:33
that are the proceeds from the sale of a home.
2:36
So, cash savings can be really quite complicated, and it is definitely best to seek immigration
2:41
advice.
2:42
So, if you would like help with a partner application,
2:46
particularly if you are worried about the financial requirement,
2:49
do get in touch with us.
2:50
We are Latitude Law Immigration Solicitors.
2:53
And do make sure to hit like and also subscribe.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.