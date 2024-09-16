UK Immigration Health Surcharge Update: New Rates Effective From 2024 (Video)

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Jessica from Latitude Law discusses upcoming changes to the UK's Immigration Health Surcharge, highlighting new costs for adults, students, youth visas, application exemptions, and impacts on visa extensions.
Originally published 16 January 2024
