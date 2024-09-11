Acquiring A UK Company? Points To Consider During The Due Diligence Phase

The article emphasizes the importance of managing immigration compliance, especially Sponsor Licences, during mergers or acquisitions. Key steps include notifying the Home Office, transferring employees seamlessly, and applying for new licences if required.

When a target company undergoes restructuring—whether through a takeover, merger, or acquisition—a Sponsor Licence does not automatically transfer with the change in ownership or structure. The following points must be carefully evaluated:

Change of Ownership: If there is a significant change in ownership (e.g., the company is acquired by another entity), the Home Office must be notified within 10 or 20 working days (depending on specific circumstances).

Merger or Acquisition: If the restructuring leads to the creation of a new legal entity, the Sponsor Licence may no longer be valid under the target company. In such cases, the acquiror must apply for its own Sponsor Licence.

Changes in Business Activities: Significant changes in the nature of the business, such as new locations, services, or operations, might require an update to the Sponsor Licence. The company should ensure that its licence accurately reflects its post-restructuring operations to avoid compliance issues during Home Office audits.

The impact of restructuring on Skilled Workers employed under a Skilled Worker Visa can be substantial, and failure to manage this transition correctly can lead to visa cancellations or a loss of workforce. Key considerations include:

Transfer of Employment: When the acquiror of a UK target takes control of a company through acquisition or merger, the employment contracts of sponsored workers may need to be transferred to the new company. This must be done carefully, ensuring that the new entity holds a valid Sponsor Licence and that the employment terms remain consistent with the workers' visa conditions.

Right to Work Checks: If a company undergoes restructuring, right-to-work checks need to be updated to reflect the new employer or legal entity. Failure to conduct these checks appropriately could result in penalties or visa cancellations.

Notification of Changes: The Home Office must be notified of any changes to the employment terms of skilled workers, including job title, duties, location and salary. The employer must ensure that the job role continues to meet the requirements for sponsorship under the Skilled Worker Visa.

Notify the Home Office Early: If your company is undergoing a merger, takeover or acquisition, ensure that the Home Office is notified of any relevant changes at your earliest convenience. Transfer Employees Seamlessly: Ensure that sponsored employees are transferred to the new entity without breaking visa conditions. This includes updating right-to-work checks and notifying the Home Office of any changes in their employment status, job role or salary. Plan for a New Sponsor Licence (if required): If restructuring leads to the creation of a new legal entity, plan ahead to apply for a new Sponsor Licence. This is critical to maintaining access to skilled workers and ensuring compliance with immigration laws.

By taking proactive steps during the due diligence phase of a merger, acquisition or takeover of a UK target company, the acquiror will ensure the target's continued access to global talent without interruption.

