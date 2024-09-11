ARTICLE
11 September 2024

Jordan Added To Nationalities Required To Obtain Visit Visa Prior To Arriving In The UK

Gherson

Contributor

Effective today (10 September 2024) at 15:00 BST, Jordan has been added to the visa national list, requiring Jordanian citizens to obtain a Visit visa in advance of arrival to the UK as a visitor.
United Kingdom Immigration
Jordanian nationals who have obtained an Electronic Travel Authorisation (known as an ETA) before 15:00 BST today, can still travel to the UK using their ETA and without a Visit visa until 8 October 2024. Any Jordanian without a valid ETA will need to apply for a Visit visa as of 15:00 BST today.

