Jordan Added To Nationalities Required To Obtain Visit Visa Prior To Arriving In The UK

Effective today (10 September 2024) at 15:00 BST, Jordan has been added to the visa national list, requiring Jordanian citizens to obtain a Visit visa in advance of arrival to the UK as a visitor.
Jordanian nationals who have obtained an Electronic Travel Authorisation (known as an ETA) before 15:00 BST today, can still travel to the UK using their ETA and without a Visit visa until 8 October 2024. Any Jordanian without a valid ETA will need to apply for a Visit visa as of 15:00 BST today.
