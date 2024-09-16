UK Reinstates Visa Regime For Jordanian Nationals

1. Introduction

In its latest Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules (HC 217), published on 10 September 2024, the UK government has announced the immediate reintroduction of a visa requirement for Jordanian nationals, in response to a significant rise in misuse of travel authorisations by visitors and transit passengers from Jordan. The newly reinstated visa regime is aimed at ensuring the integrity of the UK's immigration system and addressing growing concerns about the inappropriate use of visit and transit permissions.

2. Why Is the Visa Requirement Being Reinstated for Jordanian Citizens?

The decision to reapply a visa requirement comes after a substantial increase in Jordanian nationals travelling to the UK for purposes not permitted under the visit and Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) provisions. Specifically, many have attempted to live, work, or claim asylum in the UK without proper authorisation. Official statistics show a sharp rise in entry refusals, from just 10 in 2023 to 463 between April and June 2024. Similarly, asylum claims by Jordanian nationals have surged, with 261 claims in the most recent quarter, compared to just 17 in the last quarter of 2023.

This misuse of travel permissions has extended beyond the UK, with a notable increase in Jordanian nationals transiting through the UK en route to Ireland and then applying for asylum there. Recent data from the Irish International Protection Office indicates that Jordanian nationals ranked as the second highest nationality for asylum claims in Ireland during May, June, and July 2024, further reinforcing the need for stricter travel regulations.

3. Transition Period for Jordanian Nationals With Existing Bookings

The implementation of the visa requirement includes a transition period for Jordanian nationals. During this time, Jordanian citizens with a valid Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and a confirmed travel booking to the UK are allowed to travel to the UK without a visa.

The transition period began at 15:00 BST on 10 September 2024 (when the visa requirement for Jordanian citizens was introduced) and will last until 15:00 BST on 8 October 2024 (28 days later). To qualify, Jordanian travellers must have a confirmed booking and valid ETA granted before 15:00 BST on 10 September 2024, and their arrival in the UK must be before 15:00 BST on 8 October 2024.

Those whose travel plans fall outside this transition period or who alter their confirmed travel dates will be required to obtain a visa in advance and will not be permitted to enter the UK with just an ETA.

4. Changes to Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for Jordan

As part of these changes, Jordan has also been removed from the list of nationalities eligible for an ETA, ensuring that Jordanian nationals will need to apply for a visa before visiting or transiting through the UK. This amendment is subject to the transition period mentioned above for Jordanian nationals who had obtained an ETA and booked travel to the UK prior to the imposition.

5. Additional Transit Visa Requirement for Jordanian Nationals

In conjunction with the new visa rules, Jordanian nationals will now also require a Direct Airside Transit Visa (DATV) when transiting through the UK. This applies to passengers who remain airside and do not pass through UK border control during their transit. The aim is to prevent misuse of airside transit as a loophole to claim asylum in the UK or other destinations, thereby bypassing the newly imposed visa requirement.

6. Ensuring Fairness and Integrity

The UK government is committed to maintaining the integrity of its immigration system and ensuring that individuals comply with the rules set out for travel and residency. The reintroduction of the visa regime for Jordanian nationals reflects this commitment, ensuring that the UK can assess applicants before they arrive and prevent those who do not meet the requirements from entering the country. The transition period and other amendments aim to strike a balance between effective enforcement and fairness for travellers who have made legitimate plans under the previous system.

