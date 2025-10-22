Prime Minister's Digital ID Plans (Video)

Keelin Claffey’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular:
Join Keelin Claffey from Latitude Law as she unpacks the 26 September 2025 government plans for a free mandatory digital ID. Aimed at British citizens and legal residents for right to work checks and services like benefits—this scheme seeks to deter illegal immigration. Unclear: How it integrates with physical docs and aids tech-limited individuals. Expert UK immigration insights
