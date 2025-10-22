Prime Minister's Digital ID Plans (Video)

Join Keelin Claffey from Latitude Law as she unpacks the 26 September 2025 government plans for a free mandatory digital ID. Aimed at British citizens and legal residents for right to work checks and services like benefits—this scheme seeks to deter illegal immigration. Unclear: How it integrates with physical docs and aids tech-limited individuals. Expert UK immigration insights.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

