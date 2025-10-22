Overstayer Secures UK Partner Visa With British Child (Video)

Joel Reiss of Latitude Law shares a heartfelt success: A non-British partner, overstayed after visitor entry, faced Home Office removal. With a long-term relationship and impending British child, we applied on family grounds, updating post-birth. 14 months later, visa granted—family united on settlement route. Facing overstay?

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

Article Insights

Joel Reiss’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular: in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries Latitude Law are most popular: within Criminal Law topic(s)

Joel Reiss of Latitude Law shares a heartfelt success: A non-British partner, overstayed after visitor entry, faced Home Office removal. With a long-term relationship and impending British child, we applied on family grounds, updating post-birth. 14 months later, visa granted—family united on settlement route. Facing overstay?

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.