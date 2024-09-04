What Visa Do I Need To Attend UK Boarding School Open Day?

If you are a parent thinking of enrolling your child in a UK boarding school, you may wish to visit some schools prior to the enrolment.

UK boarding schools run open days from September to November, and it is important to check whether you need to apply for permission to enter the UK prior to travelling. If you are a visa national, it means that the country of your nationality does not have a visa-free agreement with the UK, and you will be required to apply for a Visitor visa prior to travelling to the UK. The list of such countries is extensive and includes Russia, China and India.

If you are a non-visa national, although you do not need to apply for permission to enter as a Visitor prior to travel, you must still abide by the rules of a Visitor in the UK, which are explained in our article below.

There are various conditions associated with Visitors, but the main requirements are as follows:

You intend to travel to the UK for a permitted activity. You must intend to leave the UK before the expiry of your visa. You will not live in the UK for extended periods of time through successive and frequent visits.

A permitted activity under the Visitor rules allows you to visit educational institutions such as schools. You must demonstrate you meet the conditions via documentary evidence.

Visa nationals will be required to submit an online form with supporting documents and attend a biometric appointment. Should the application be successful, a visa vignette will be placed in your passport allowing you to travel to the UK.

For top tips on a Visitor visa application, we invite you to read our previous article, which provides guidance on what to look out for.

