ARTICLE
30 August 2024

The Home Office Has Posted An Update On The Sponsor Management System As Of 28 August 2024

G
Gherson

Contributor

Gherson logo

Founded in 1988 by Roger Gherson, Gherson Solicitors LLP was first established as a boutique immigration law firm based in London. Now servicing clients across all areas of immigration, international protection and human rights, white collar crime, sanctions, and civil litigation and arbitration, Gherson LLP’s offices continue to expand across Europe.

With over 35 years of experience, Gherson’s expertise extends from meeting the migration needs of international business people and UK-based companies to litigation in all UK jurisdictions and the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice.

Explore Firm Details
In April 2024, the UK Immigration Rules contained errors in the going rates for various occupation codes. Corrected rates are now available on gov.uk, and employers should use these for Skilled Worker visa applications.
United Kingdom Immigration
Photo of Gherson  
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The update informs that in April 2024 the Immigration Rules underwent several updates, but some of these changes included errors, particularly in the going rates for various occupation codes which were inaccurately listed as higher than they should be.

To address this, the guidance on gov.uk has been updated with the correct, lower rates. Although the Immigration Rules will officially be amended in the autumn to reflect these corrections, employers can already refer to the revised rates provided in the gov.uk guidance when issuing Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS) for Skilled Workers. Caseworkers will use these corrected rates to assess applications in the interim period.

The following guidance documents related to the Skilled Worker Visa have been updated accordingly and can be accessed through the Skilled Worker guide:

  • Going Rates for Eligible Occupations
  • Immigration Salary List
  • Jobs that Qualify for a PhD Salary Discount
  • Minimum Salary if You Are Under 26, Studying, Training, or in a Postdoctoral Role

Employers and applicants should ensure they are using the updated guidance to avoid issues during the application process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gherson  
Gherson  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More