The Home Office Has Posted An Update On The Sponsor Management System As Of 28 August 2024

The update informs that in April 2024 the Immigration Rules underwent several updates, but some of these changes included errors, particularly in the going rates for various occupation codes which were inaccurately listed as higher than they should be.

To address this, the guidance on gov.uk has been updated with the correct, lower rates. Although the Immigration Rules will officially be amended in the autumn to reflect these corrections, employers can already refer to the revised rates provided in the gov.uk guidance when issuing Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS) for Skilled Workers. Caseworkers will use these corrected rates to assess applications in the interim period.

The following guidance documents related to the Skilled Worker Visa have been updated accordingly and can be accessed through the Skilled Worker guide:

Going Rates for Eligible Occupations

Immigration Salary List

Jobs that Qualify for a PhD Salary Discount

Minimum Salary if You Are Under 26, Studying, Training, or in a Postdoctoral Role

Employers and applicants should ensure they are using the updated guidance to avoid issues during the application process.

