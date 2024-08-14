Understanding The Global Business Mobility (Senior Or Specialist Worker) Visa

The Global Business Mobility (Senior or Specialist Worker) visa enables individuals to work in the UK for a limited time at their overseas employer's UK branch. This visa, which replaced the Intra-company Transfer visa, is designed specifically for senior managers and specialist employees undertaking work assignments in the UK. It is important to note however that this visa does not provide a pathway to permanent residency in the UK, unlike the Skilled Worker visa.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the Global Business Mobility (Senior or Specialist Worker) visa, applicants must meet several criteria:

Overseas employment: The applicant must be a current employee of an overseas company linked by common ownership or control to the UK organisation which holds a Global Business Mobility (Senior or Specialist Worker) sponsor licence.

Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS): The applicant must be assigned a CoS detailing the job they will perform in the UK, including their job title, salary, start date, and other relevant details.

Eligible Occupations: The job must be listed as an occupation eligible for sponsorship under the Global Business Mobility (Senior or Specialist Worker) route.

Salary Requirements: The applicant must be paid at least £48,500 annually or the standard going rate for their occupation, whichever is higher.

Additionally, the applicant must have worked for the employer group outside the UK for at least 12 months, unless they will be earning £73,900 or more annually in the UK.

Duration of Stay

The visa allows individuals to stay in the UK for the shorter of:

The period specified on the CoS plus 14 days.

Five years.

Applicants can renew their visa, up to the maximum permitted length of stay.

Maximum Length of Stay

For those earning less than £73,900 annually: The maximum stay is five years within any six-year period.

For those earning £73,900 or more annually: The maximum stay is nine years within any ten-year period.

Despite the benefits, the Global Business Mobility (Senior or Specialist Worker) visa has not been without controversy. Critics argue that the visa's limitations, particularly its lack of a route to permanent residency, make it less attractive to top talent compared to other countries offering similar intra-company visas with clearer paths to settlement. This has raised concerns about the UK's ability to attract and retain high-level professionals.

Furthermore, the requirement for applicants to have worked for the employer group outside the UK for at least 12 months has been seen as restrictive, especially for fast-growing companies looking to expand their UK operations rapidly. There is also criticism regarding the salary threshold, which some argue may exclude talented individuals in sectors where average salaries are lower than the required minimum.

