Is ILR Granted On The Isle Of Man Valid In The UK?

The Isle of Man, as well as the Channel Islands, is not part of the United Kingdom. The Islands are officially self-governing dependencies of the British Crown with their own independent jurisdictions.

The Isle of Man has its own immigration system which is independent of the Home Office and the Secretary of State for the Home Department. Residents of the Isle of Man are nevertheless British citizens, although their passports look slightly different from the UK passports.

The Isle of Man Immigration Service are the regulator for immigration and work permits on the Isle of Man. The immigration rules in the Crown dependencies are very different from the rules in the United Kingdom but grant of permission to enter or remain on the Isle of Man, as well as in the Channel Islands, is valid for the UK.

A person granted settlement on the Isle of Man is treated as if they were granted that status under UK immigration law in accordance with Schedule 4 of the Immigration Act 1971.

British passports for the residents of the Isle of Man are issued by the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man on behalf of the Queen. These passports are not embossed with the words United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland but instead feature the words British Islands: Isle of Man. They are valid British passports and can be used as proof of the right to work in the UK.

Originally published by 18 November 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.