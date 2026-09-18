Cross-Border Irish Estates: How We Can Help

Being appointed as an executor or personal representative is an important role, but it can also feel like a daunting responsibility, particularly when assets are located outside Ireland. At a time when families are often grieving, dealing with different legal systems, probate procedures, tax requirements and administrative processes across multiple jurisdictions can quickly become complex, time-consuming and, frankly, not something most people would pick out of choice to get involved in.

Our International Private Client team has extensive experience helping Irish executors, personal representatives and their advisers navigate the challenges of cross-border estate administration. Whether the estate includes property, investments, bank accounts or shareholdings overseas, we provide clear, practical advice and hands-on support to help make the process as smooth and straightforward as possible.

We regularly assist with estates containing assets in the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, the United States and Canada, tailoring our support to the specific needs of each estate and its beneficiaries.

At a Glance: How We Help Irish Executors with Overseas Assets

If you are an Irish executor, personal representative or adviser dealing with an estate that includes assets outside Ireland, we can help identify the most practical route forward and deal with the overseas requirements on your behalf.

Obtaining grants of representation for UK, Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man assets;

Assisting with UK property sales or transfers connected to an Irish estate;

Dealing with US and Canadian shares, investment accounts and transfer agent requirements;

Providing Medallion Signature Guarantees for North American investments;

Preparing US estate tax clearance applications, including Form 706-NA where required;

Recovering escheated or unclaimed property in the United States, including Delaware unclaimed property claims; and

Working alongside Irish solicitors, accountants and other advisers where specialist overseas estate support is needed.

Irish Estates with UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man Assets

Where an Irish estate includes assets in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man, a separate grant of representation is often required before those assets can be collected, transferred or sold.

Our team can guide personal representatives through every stage of this process, including obtaining the necessary grants and dealing with the local probate requirements in each jurisdiction. Where required, we can also prepare and submit inheritance tax accounts to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and provide advice on any related tax obligations.

Some clients ask us to obtain the overseas grant and then continue managing the administration themselves, while others prefer us to take a more active role in handling the overseas assets once the grant has been issued. We are happy to provide as much or as little support as needed, giving our clients the flexibility to choose the level of help that works best for the estate.

UK Property Assets

Where an estate includes residential or commercial property in the UK, obtaining the grant is often only part of the process. The property may also need to be sold, transferred to beneficiaries or otherwise dealt with as part of the estate administration.

As a full-service law firm, we can provide a joined-up service by working closely with our conveyancing solicitors. This allows us to support executors from the initial probate application through to the final sale or transfer of the property, helping to reduce delays, avoid unnecessary handovers and minimise the burden on personal representatives.

Identifying the Most Cost-Effective Route

Every estate is different, and there are often opportunities to simplify the administration process and reduce costs.

In certain jurisdictions, it may be possible to apply using an Irish entrusting grant application. Where this option is available, we can advise on the most efficient route. Further, we also help personal representatives to take advantage of any available tax reliefs, exemptions or reduced court fees.

Our aim is always to find the most practical and cost-effective solution for the estate while ensuring that all legal requirements are properly met. In other words, we try to keep the process as sensible and straightforward as the law will allow.

Irish Estates with North American Assets

North American investments and shareholdings are becoming increasingly common in Irish estates. In particular, we frequently assist with CRH shareholdings following the company’s move to a US listing structure, which has resulted in many Irish estates having US-based assets and transfer requirements. As a result, we have developed significant experience helping Irish executors navigate the often unfamiliar procedures associated with North American investments.

Alongside CRH, companies such as Trane Technologies, Eaton Corporation and AerCap also have strong Irish connections while trading on the NYSE, meaning these issues arise more often than many executors may expect.

More broadly, many Irish estates may contain US or Canadian shares, investment portfolios and other North American assets that are subject to different legal, tax and administrative requirements. Dealing with these assets can involve unfamiliar documentation, specialist procedures and additional compliance obligations, often creating delays and uncertainty for executors who have not encountered them before.

Our team regularly assists Irish personal representatives and referring firms with estates that include assets in both the United States and Canada. We understand the practical challenges involved and provide clear, calm and practical guidance throughout the process, helping executors avoid common pitfalls and progress matters as efficiently as possible.

Whether the estate contains a long-held portfolio of North American investments or a single US-listed shareholding, we can help personal representatives understand their obligations and navigate the administration process with confidence.

Medallion Signature Guarantees

We are proud to be a Medallion Signature Guarantee provider, enabling us to assist Irish estates that require these specialist stamps to transfer, sell or re-register North American investments.

Many executors discover that obtaining a Medallion Signature Guarantee is one of the more difficult aspects of dealing with overseas shareholdings. It is a small stamp with a surprisingly large ability to slow things down! Having access to this service through our experienced team can save considerable time and simplify the administration process.

By combining our legal expertise in North American estate administration with this specialist service, we can help executors progress matters more efficiently, reduce administrative delays and deal with North American investment assets with greater confidence.

US Estate Tax Clearance

Where an Irish estate contains US assets, an IRS transfer certificate or tax clearance application may be needed before those assets can be released. This is often applicable if the combined value of the US assets held was over the $60,000 IRS threshold.

Our team can assist with preparing and submitting Form 706-NA applications and advising on the availability of relief under the relevant double taxation treaties. We work closely with personal representatives throughout the process to ensure applications are completed accurately and as efficiently as possible, and that any available double taxation relief is identified and claimed properly.

Recent Case Study: Recovering Escheated US Assets

In one recent matter, we were asked to step in where executors had been struggling to recover funds that had been escheated to the Delaware Office of Unclaimed Property. The claim involved detailed requirements, careful evidence gathering and ongoing correspondence with the relevant US department, rather than simply filling in a form and hoping for the best.

After taking over conduct of the claim, we reviewed the position, identified what was needed, met the Delaware requirements and progressed the application through to payment. The estate ultimately received funds of just over US$1 million. For the executors, this turned a frustrating and uncertain process into a successful recovery for the beneficiaries.

This is the kind of practical assistance that can make a real difference in cross-border estate administration. Where overseas assets have become stuck in unfamiliar processes, we can help personal representatives and their advisers understand the route forward, deal with the relevant authorities and bring value back into the estate.

How We Can Help

We regularly support Irish executors and personal representatives with:

Obtaining grants of representation in overseas jurisdictions;

Providing Medallion Signature Guarantee stamps;

Preparing and completing transfer agent and registrar documentation;

Registering deaths with investment providers;

Arranging the transfer or sale of overseas investments;

Facilitating share sales through trusted registrars and UK stockbrokers;

Preparing and submitting Form 706-NA applications for IRS clearance;

Advising on inheritance tax and cross-border estate administration issues;

Recovering escheated or unclaimed property in the United States;

Dealing with Delaware unclaimed property claims;

Assisting Irish executors with US-listed shares;

Supporting Irish solicitors with overseas estate administration;

Advising on probate requirements for assets in England, Wales, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Supporting Irish Personal Representatives Every Step of the Way

Administering an estate across multiple jurisdictions can feel overwhelming, especially for executors who are dealing with overseas probate matters for the first time. Our role is to take as much of that burden away as possible, providing practical advice, clear communication and reliable support throughout the process. We know that personal representatives are often balancing grief, family expectations and unfamiliar legal obligations, so we aim to be reassuring, responsive and easy to speak to.

Whether the estate includes a property in England, investments in Jersey, bank accounts in the Isle of Man or shareholdings in North America, our experienced International Private Client team can help you navigate the complexities with confidence.

We also work collaboratively with Irish solicitors, accountants and other professional advisers who need trusted support with the overseas elements of an estate. By combining specialist cross-border expertise with a personal and approachable service, we help Irish personal representatives administer overseas assets efficiently and bring estates to a successful conclusion.

If you are an Irish executor, personal representative or professional adviser dealing with an Irish estate that includes overseas assets, we can help you identify the most practical route forward. Contact our International Private Client team for clear, approachable advice on cross-border probate, overseas estate administration and recovering assets for the estate.

Frequently Asked Questions About Irish Estates with Overseas Assets

Who can help an Irish executor deal with overseas assets?

Our International Private Client team helps Irish executors, personal representatives and professional advisers deal with overseas assets in an Irish estate, including UK property, Channel Islands assets, Isle of Man accounts, US shares, Canadian investments and unclaimed property claims.

What should I do if an Irish estate includes assets outside Ireland?

The first step is to identify each overseas asset, where it is held and what the relevant institution or authority requires before releasing it. We can then advise whether a foreign grant, tax clearance, transfer documentation or a more streamlined route is needed.

Do Irish executors always need a separate grant for overseas assets?

Not always. It depends on the type of asset, where it is held and the requirements of the relevant asset holder, registrar, court or authority. We can review the position and advise on the most practical route, rather than sending executors down an unnecessarily expensive rabbit hole.

Can a UK solicitor help with an Irish estate containing UK assets?

Yes. Where an Irish estate includes assets in England, Wales, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man, we can assist with local probate requirements, grants of representation, tax issues and the sale or transfer of UK property.

Can you assist if another firm is already advising on the Irish estate?

Yes. We regularly work alongside Irish solicitors, accountants and other professional advisers where specialist support is needed for the overseas assets. We can assist with a certain part of the administration without taking over the whole matter.

Can you help with US shares in an Irish estate?

Yes. We assist Irish executors with US-listed shares, transfer agent requirements, death registration, share sales, re-registration, Medallion Signature Guarantees and any related US estate tax clearance issues.

Can you help with Canadian shares and investment accounts in an Irish estate?

Yes. We help personal representatives deal with Canadian shares, investment accounts, transfer documentation and registrar requirements, including the practical steps needed to transfer, sell or recover those assets for the estate.

What is a Medallion Signature Guarantee and when is it needed?

A Medallion Signature Guarantee is a specialised stamp, often required by North American transfer agents before shares or investments can be transferred, sold or re-registered. We are a Medallion Signature Guarantee provider and can assist where this specialist requirement arises in an Irish estate.

Do Irish estates with US assets need IRS tax clearance?

In some cases, yes. If a non-US domiciled person dies holding US assets over the relevant threshold, an IRS transfer certificate or US estate tax clearance may be required before the assets can be released. We can advise on Form 706-NA and any available treaty relief. If this threshold is not met, there are usually other requirements needed to clear off the estate tax position, which we can also assist with.

How do I recover unclaimed property in the United States for an Irish estate?

Recovering US unclaimed property usually involves proving the estate’s entitlement, providing executor documentation and meeting the requirements of the relevant state department. We can help prepare the claim, deal with the authority and progress the recovery of funds for the estate.

Can you help recover funds from the Delaware Office of Unclaimed Property?

Yes. We can assist Irish executors and advisers with Delaware unclaimed property claims, including escheated assets, evidence gathering, claim requirements and correspondence with the Delaware Office of Unclaimed Property.

What if the executors have already tried and become stuck?

That is often exactly when we can help. Whether the issue involves missing documentation, overseas registrar requirements, tax clearance, unclaimed property or unfamiliar probate procedures, we can step in, identify what is needed and help move the matter forward.

How much involvement do you need to have?

We can provide as much or as little support as the estate requires. Some clients ask us to assist with a single overseas asset or application, while others prefer us to manage the overseas administration more comprehensively. Whatever level of support you choose, our aim is to make the process as clear, straightforward and manageable as possible.

For certain North American investment assets, the administration process can be particularly complex. In these cases, we are unable to assist solely with the completion of individual forms. Instead, we can either provide a Medallion Signature Guarantee as a standalone service or support you with the administration of the relevant assets, which includes us providing the Medallion Signature Guarantee where required. However, for these matters, we cannot advise on or assist with the completion of selected forms in isolation.

Why should executors seek advice early in an Irish cross-border estate matter?

Irish cross-border estate administration can be complex, involving different probate requirements, legal procedures, tax considerations and financial institutions across multiple jurisdictions. Seeking specialist advice at an early stage can help executors identify the correct requirements from the outset, avoid unnecessary delays and ensure assets are recovered and distributed as efficiently as possible for beneficiaries.

Where issues have already arisen before legal advice is sought, the administration process can become more complicated. Additional authority documents may need to be obtained and further steps taken to resolve existing problems before progress can be made, often resulting in increased time and cost.

How can a specialist solicitor help with Irish cross-border estate administration?

A specialist cross-border estates solicitor can guide executors through the legal and practical challenges of administering assets located in Ireland and other jurisdictions. This includes advising on probate requirements, liaising with overseas institutions, obtaining the necessary legal authority to deal with assets, and managing the administration process from start to finish.

By understanding the differing legal and procedural requirements involved, a specialist solicitor can help minimise delays, reduce the risk of errors and ensure the estate is administered in accordance with the relevant laws.

What are the benefits of instructing a regulated solicitor for cross-border estate matters?

Using a regulated solicitor provides executors and beneficiaries with an additional level of protection and reassurance. Solicitors are subject to strict professional and regulatory obligations, including requirements relating to client care, confidentiality and professional indemnity insurance. While non-regulated providers may assist with certain aspects of estate administration, they are not subject to the same regulatory framework.

In addition, we hold dedicated US Dollar and Canadian Dollar client accounts, enabling us to receive overseas funds and retain them in their original currency where appropriate. This can help avoid unnecessary currency conversions and provide greater flexibility during the administration process. All client monies are held securely in accordance with the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s Accounts Rules, giving clients confidence that funds are protected and managed within a regulated environment.

How quickly should executors seek advice about overseas assets?

It is usually sensible to seek advice as early as possible, particularly where the estate includes US assets, UK property, overseas bank accounts or shares held through foreign registrars. Early advice can help prevent delays and avoid repeated requests for different documents.