Nearly Eight In 10 Divorcees Feel A Weight Lifted After Divorce

New research reveals that 79% of divorcees experience emotional relief after ending their marriage, with nearly half reporting improved mental health and greater personal freedom. Despite these positive outcomes, many couples delay divorce for months or years, often to protect their children, though this hesitation frequently leads to increased stress and negative impacts on family wellbeing.

According to new research by law firm Slater and Gordon, more than three-quarters of divorcees (79%) feel a weight lifted after ending their marriage.

The findings highlight divorce brings a new sense of freedom and an emotional relief when entering an independent chapter for themselves.

Following a summer focused on family life, this may be the moment some parents begin reflecting on their own well-being and future happiness.

Rebecca Cliff, solicitor at the law firm, encourages people to understand that divorce is a healthy choice.

She said: "The decision to end a marriage is a difficult, however everyone deserves to seek a solution if their relationship is no longer making them happy.

"If both parties aren't benefitting from their relationship, not only can this can a toll on themselves mentally, but it can go on to impact their children, their wider family or even other areas such as their work."

In further data, Slater and Gordon uncovered a powerful picture of life after divorce, highlighting positive long-term benefits. Nearly half of all respondents said their mental health improved (48%), they had more time for themselves (46%) and were able to prioritise their own happiness (46%).

Rebecca added: "Following divorce, many people find they have the opportunity to refocus on what they want from life. This freedom comes guilt-free without pressure from anyone else and that can be very empowering.

"Parents may also find that removing a source of ongoing stress allows them to be more emotionally present for their children."

However, the research also reveals that many people delay making the decision to divorce, despite the positive outcomes reported by those who have gone through the process.

More than half of respondents (57%) said they wished they had started the divorce process sooner, suggesting many did not fully recognise the benefits until later.

Within the research, Slater and Gordon found that couples wait between four to six months (22%) or one to three years (22%) before moving forward. Amongst respondents who hadn't started the divorce process but wanted to, half reported that they delayed their divorce to protect their children (52%) and a further 20% admitting they didn't want to upset them.

However, delay in divorce often comes at a high cost, with a greater impact to mental health, straining family relationships and creating significant financial setbacks.

Amongst those who regretted delaying their divorce, 43% reported experiencing more stress and anxiety, and ultimately a quarter said it had a negative impact on their children (25%).

Rebecca Cliff explained: “Delays can take a greater emotional toll on both parties, as well as their loved ones. Prolonged uncertainty can heighten stress and make reaching agreements harder during divorce proceedings.”

"There is no right or wrong timeline when it comes to making decisions about your future. However, understanding your options and seeking advice early can help people make informed choices that are right for themselves and their family."

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