Revocation Of Wills: When Does A Will Stop Being Legally Valid?

Most people assume their Will stays in force until they sit down and write a new one. Many also believe that changing their mind, scoring a few lines through the page or telling the family their wishes have changed will be enough to set the old one aside. Both beliefs are common, and both are wrong.

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Most people assume their Will stays in force until they sit down and write a new one. Many also believe that changing their mind, scoring a few lines through the page or telling the family their wishes have changed will be enough to set the old one aside. Both beliefs are common, and both are wrong.

The rules that decide when a Will remains valid , and when becomes invalid, are stricter and less intuitive than most people expect. A Will can be revoked automatically by an event that has nothing to do with the document itself. A Will can also outlast years of changed circumstances, family fallings-out and well-meaning amendments that makes the Will maker believe the Will has been cancelled. .

It is important to be precise with what the Will says and does, because a Will speaks only after its maker has died, when no one can ask the Deceased what they truly intended or settle conflicting accounts of what they said in life. The starting point is the Wills Act 1837 (“the Act”), which continues to govern when a Will may be revoked and when it must be treated as legally effective.

Understanding both is every bit as important as understanding how to make a Will in the first place.

Why are the rules on revocation so strict?

The Act responds by removing the guesswork. Rather than leaving a court to reconstruct what the Deceased probably intended from conversations, handwritten notes or informal promises, it sets objective rules that determine whether a Will continues to have legal effect.

This means that revocation is not simply a matter of intention. A person may genuinely decide that they no longer wish their existing Will to stand, yet unless they revoke it using one of the methods recognised by law, that Will may continue to govern the administration of their estate. The reverse is also true. An event that appears to revoke a Will may have no such effect if the statutory requirements have not been met.

The law therefore seeks to balance two competing objectives. Individuals must remain free to change their testamentary wishes throughout their lifetime. At the same time, there must be enough certainty for executors, beneficiaries and the courts to identify which document represents the deceased’s final intentions.

How can a Will be revoked?

The Wills Act 1837 recognises only a limited set of ways in which a Will may be revoked.

One method which automatically revokes a Will is marriage or the formation of a civil partnership. The same cannot however be said about divorce. Beyond that, a Will may be revoked by making a later Will, by a separate written declaration signed and witnessed in the same way as a Will, or by burning, tearing or otherwise destroying the Will with the intention of revoking it.

Those three methods are set out in section 20 of the Act, and their significance lies as much in what they exclude as in what they recognise. If an act or event does not fall within one of the statutory categories, it will not revoke a Will, however strongly the testator may have believed otherwise. That principle underpins much of the case law in this area and explains why apparently obvious attempts to cancel a Will can ultimately prove ineffective.

Marriage and civil partnership

One of the most significant methods of revocation occurs automatically.

Under the Wills Act 1837, marriage or entry into a civil partnership will generally revoke an existing Will. This frequently comes as a surprise, particularly to someone who has carefully prepared a professionally drafted Will shortly before their wedding in the belief that their affairs are already in order.

The reasoning behind the rule is that marriage marks a significant legal change in a person’s circumstances. Parliament has long recognised that marrying or forming a civil partnership may fundamentally alter family relationships, financial responsibilities and expectations around inheritance. The law therefore assumes that an existing Will should normally fall away unless there is evidence that the individual intended otherwise.

There is, however, an important exception. A Will made in contemplation of a particular marriage or civil partnership will generally survive that event, provided the document makes it sufficiently clear that this was the testator’s intention. In practice, solicitors often include carefully drafted contemplation clauses where clients wish to organise their affairs before marrying.

This distinction carries particular weight for those entering a second marriage or with children from earlier relationships. Where an existing Will is revoked by marriage and no replacement is prepared, the estate may instead pass under the intestacy rules. The outcome can differ significantly from what the deceased believed they had put in place.

This area of law is under active review. On 16th May 2025 the Law Commission published its report, Modernising Wills Law, accompanied by a draft Bill. Among its recommendations is the abolition of the rule that marriage or a civil partnership automatically revokes a Will.

The Commission’s concern is that the rule is poorly understood by the public and capable of being exploited through so-called predatory marriage, where a vulnerable person is married for financial gain so that the new spouse inherits under the intestacy rules once the existing Will falls away. In its view, surviving spouses and civil partners would keep sufficient protection through their right to claim reasonable financial provision from the estate.

The recommendation has not yet become law, and the existing rule continues to apply. For anyone marrying or entering a civil partnership, reviewing an existing Will remains essential.

Making a later Will

The most common method of revocation is the execution of a new Will.

Most professionally drafted Wills open with an express revocation clause stating that all previous Wills and testamentary dispositions are revoked. This removes uncertainty by making clear that the new document represents the testator’s final testamentary wishes.

A later Will may occasionally revoke an earlier one even without such a clause, where the two documents are so inconsistent that they cannot sensibly operate together. Relying on implied revocation is seldom advisable. Multiple testamentary documents can create uncertainty during the administration of an estate and increase the likelihood of disputes over which provisions take effect.

Where a person intends to replace an existing Will, preparing a comprehensive new Will containing an express revocation clause usually provides the greatest certainty.

Revocation by written declaration

The law also allows a Will to be revoked by a separate written document declaring their intention is to revoke their Will, provided it is signed and witnessed in the same way as a Will.

Although less common in practice, this allows someone to revoke an existing Will without simultaneously preparing a replacement. Doing so carries real risk. If an individual revokes their Will but dies before executing another, their estate may pass under the intestacy rules rather than in accordance with their wishes. Depending on their family circumstances, that may produce an outcome they would never have chosen.

For that reason, revocation and replacement are best considered together as part of a wider review of a person’s estate planning.

Revocation by destruction

Perhaps the method most familiar to the public is physical destruction of the Will itself. It is also among the most misunderstood.

A Will may also be revoked by burning, tearing or otherwise destroying it, but only where the destruction is carried out with the intention of revoking the document. Both elements are essential.

If the original Will is destroyed in a house fire, damaged by flooding or mistakenly thrown away by someone clearing paperwork, there is physical destruction but no intention to revoke. Equally, if someone repeatedly tells friends and family that they no longer wish their Will to stand but never carries out one of the recognised methods, there is intention but no legally effective revocation.

Courts have consistently held that intention alone is insufficient. The well-known case of Cheese v Lovejoy (1877) illustrates the point. The testator drew his pen through parts of his Will, wrote “All these are revoked” on the back and threw it among a heap of waste paper. A servant retrieved it, and the document remained in the house until his death some years later, when it was found legible and substantially intact. The court held that the Will had not been revoked. Although the testator plainly intended to cancel it, the statutory requirement of burning, tearing or otherwise destroying had not been satisfied, because the document had never actually been destroyed.

The decision illustrates the distinction between intention and legal effect. However clear a person’s wishes may appear, the Courts requires revocation to be demonstrated through prescribed legal formalities rather than inferred from informal acts.

When does a Will remain valid?

Just as important as knowing how a Will can be revoked is understanding how much it can survive. Many of the events people assume will cancel a Will have no effect on it whatsoever. A validly executed Will does not lapse simply because time has passed, and a Will signed decades ago remains as effective as one signed last week, provided it has not been revoked by one of the recognised methods.

A change in financial circumstances makes no difference either. Whether someone becomes considerably wealthier or loses much of what they once had, their existing Will continues to govern the estate, even where its provisions no longer reflect their situation as neatly as they once did. Moving house has no revoking effect, although it is sensible to check that any gift of a particular property still makes sense after a sale or purchase.

Personal relationships can shift without disturbing a Will. Falling out with a beneficiary, or with someone named as an executor, does not revoke the document or cancel that person’s entitlement. Where a testator no longer wishes a particular individual to benefit or to act, the remedy lies in making a new Will or a codicil rather than assuming the breakdown in relations has done the work for them.

The death of someone connected to the Will calls for a little more explanation. If an executor dies, the Will itself is unaffected, and where no executor is able to act the court can appoint an administrator to carry out its terms. The death of a beneficiary also leaves the Will valid, though the particular gift to that person may fail, in which case it usually falls into the residue of the estate or is dealt with under any substitution the Will provides.

Informal expressions of a change of mind carry no legal weight on their own. Writing notes on the document, telling family members that different wishes are now intended, or even preparing a draft replacement Will that is never signed and witnessed, will not revoke the existing Will. Until a new Will is properly executed, or one of the recognised methods of revocation is carried out, the document already in place continues to stand.

Revocation is not the same as alteration

A related point causes frequent confusion. Wanting to change part of a Will is not the same as wanting to revoke it, and the two are governed by different rules. Section 21 of the Wills Act 1837 deals with alterations made to a Will after it has been signed and witnessed, and it sets a deliberately high bar.

An alteration made after execution, whether that means crossing out a gift, writing in a new figure or adding words between the lines, will generally have no legal effect unless it is signed and witnessed in the same way as the Will itself. The original wording usually stands. Where a testator scores through a provision but the original words can still be read, the gift remains exactly as it was. If the words are obliterated so thoroughly that they can no longer be read, the position becomes far less certain, and the effect of the change may ultimately fall to be decided by the court rather than being clear on the face of the document.

This is why amending a Will by hand is so dangerous. Someone who crosses out a legacy in the belief that they have removed it may have changed nothing at all, or may have revoked a gift without putting anything in its place. The safe way to make a change is a codicil, a separate document executed with the same formalities as a Will, which sits alongside the existing Will and alters it in a controlled way. For anything more than a minor adjustment, a fresh Will is usually the better course.

Disputes about revocation frequently arise where family members disagree over whether a Will was deliberately destroyed, whether a later document was intended to replace an earlier Will, or whether a missing original should be presumed revoked. In these cases, the court is often required to examine not only the statutory requirements but also the surrounding evidence to determine whether the deceased’s testamentary intentions were legally effective.

Reviewing your Will

Because a Will can be revoked in ways that are easy to overlook, reviewing it after any significant life event is sensible. Marriage, the formation of a civil partnership, the breakdown of a relationship or the loss of an original document can each effect whether a Will still does what its maker intended.

The law does not make revoking a Will difficult for the sake of formality. It does so to ensure that, when someone dies, there is as little doubt as possible about whether the document before the court truly reflects their final testamentary wishes. Taking advice before revoking or amending a Will helps ensure those statutory requirements are met and reduces the risk of uncertainty for the family members left behind.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.