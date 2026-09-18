Do I Have To Disclose My Income To My Ex After Divorce?

If you are going through a divorce and trying to agree a financial settlement, financial disclosure can feel intrusive, particularly if you are a business owner, professional or have complex wealth structures. Equally, if you are concerned that your former spouse’s income is being reduced, diverted or hidden, disclosure may be the key to understanding the true financial position. In financial remedy proceedings, both parties have a duty to give full and frank disclosure of their financial circumstances. That includes income from employment, dividends, bonuses, partnership drawings, rental income, trust distributions, business interests and other resources.

For many clients, the real issue is not whether income must be disclosed, but how it will be treated. A business owner may be concerned that post-separation growth or retained profits will be treated unfairly. A financially weaker spouse may be worried that income is being presented in a way that understates the true resources available. Early advice can help identify which income is relevant, what evidence is needed and how best to present or challenge the disclosure.

The Law

The legal framework for financial settlements upon divorce is found principally in the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973. When deciding financial claims on divorce, the court considers all the circumstances of the case, including each party’s income, earning capacity, property and other financial resources, both now and in the foreseeable future.

The important point is that disclosure is not just a procedural exercise. It shapes the strategy for settlement, including whether income should properly be treated as matrimonial, non-matrimonial or generated after separation.

What does income disclosure involve?

In court proceedings, financial disclosure is normally provided through Form E. The form states that it must be completed fully and accurately and warns that failure to give full and accurate disclosure may result in an order being set aside. Deliberately untruthful disclosure may have serious consequences, including contempt proceedings and, in some cases, criminal proceedings.

For business owners, entrepreneurs and senior professionals, income is not always straightforward. Salary may be only part of the picture. The court may need to understand, director’s loan accounts, benefits in kind, carried interest, share options or funds held within corporate structures. Business information can be commercially sensitive, but sensitivity is not a reason to avoid disclosure.

Comprehensive information about all income sources needs to be provided in Form E. This should be supported by evidence, which may include documents such as bank statements, payslips, P60s, tax returns, dividend vouchers, company accounts or other records showing how income is received, retained or applied. The aim is to give a clear and accurate picture of available income, as opposed to just the headlines.

If you are worried about protecting your income

Whilst you are required to provide full and frank disclosure in relation to your income, this does not mean your former spouse is automatically entitled to share every pound you earn after separation. Arguments may be available that income generated by post-separation endeavour should be treated differently, particularly where it results from work, risk or business growth after the marriage has effectively come to an end.

In some cases, a party may also argue that certain income, such as income derived from non-matrimonial assets, inherited wealth or genuine post-separation business activity, should be ringfenced. Whether that argument succeeds will depend on the facts, including whether the needs of both the parties can be met without using that income as a resource.

If you suspect income is being hidden or diverted

If you are the financially weaker spouse and believe your former spouse is hiding or diverting income, disclosure is especially important. Warning signs may include a sudden reduction in salary, profits being retained in a company, new loans to or from a business, or a lifestyle that does not appear to match declared income.

The court will demand a true picture of the parties’ financial landscape before determining a fair financial settlement. Where there are genuine concerns about income, the court can order further disclosure, direct expert evidence and, where appropriate, draw adverse inferences from inadequate disclosure.

At JMW, we regularly advise clients where income, business wealth and financial disclosure are complex. We can help you identify what must be disclosed, protect post-separation income where appropriate, and challenge disclosure that appears incomplete or inconsistent. If income is likely to be disputed in your divorce, early advice can help you avoid tactical mistakes and build a clear strategy from the outset.