When One Word In A Will Can Change Everything

A recent High Court case has thrown into sharp focus just how much rests on the precise wording of a Will. In Wilkinson v Kirkham, decided in May 2026, a judge was asked to resolve a dispute that had arisen from a single word: “daughter.” The question before the court was whether that word, used in the singular, was intended to refer to one specific person or to two. The answer had significant financial consequences, with an estate worth around £281,000 at stake.

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A recent High Court case has thrown into sharp focus just how much rests on the precise wording of a Will. In Wilkinson v Kirkham, decided in May 2026, a judge was asked to resolve a dispute that had arisen from a single word: “daughter.” The question before the court was whether that word, used in the singular, was intended to refer to one specific person or to two. The answer had significant financial consequences, with an estate worth around £281,000 at stake.

The case is a valuable reminder that a Will is not simply a statement of wishes. It is a legal document, and every word in it carries weight.

What happened in Wilkinson v Kirkham

John Whewell died in December 2020, leaving a Will he had made in 2007. He had no children of his own, and was particularly close to his cousin, Lily Mason. His Will left his residuary estate to Lily absolutely. He then included what lawyers call a substitutionary provision: an instruction about what should happen if Lily died before him. She did, in 2018.

That substitutionary clause directed that if Lily predeceased him, his residuary estate should pass to “the daughter of Lily Mason for her own use and benefit absolutely.”

The difficulty was that Lily Mason had two daughters, not one. Her daughters were Jacqueline Kirkham and Gillian Bond. She also had a son, Mark Mason, who had himself died by the time the case was heard.

So who did John Whewell mean when he wrote “the daughter”? Did he intend to leave everything to Jacqueline? Or to Gillian? Or to both of them equally? Or had the clause been so poorly worded that it failed entirely, meaning the residue would pass under the rules of intestacy to a wider group of distant relatives?

How the court approached the question

Master Clark, sitting in the Business and Property Courts, considered a body of legal principles that govern how courts interpret Wills. The starting point in any such exercise is what is known as the armchair principle. This is where the court tries to place itself in the position of the person making the Will, at the time they made it, and to understand what they most likely intended when they used particular words.

The court also considered whether it could look at external evidence about the testator’s intentions, beyond the document itself. Under the Administration of Justice Act 1982, where the wording of a Will is ambiguous, additional evidence can be admitted to help the court work out what the person actually meant. Both parties in this case agreed that “the daughter” was ambiguous, which opened the door to that wider evidence.

The court reviewed a number of older cases in which similar issues had arisen, including instances where a Will referred to a single child but multiple children were in fact in existence. These cases offered some guidance but the judge was clear that each Will must be read in its own context, and that older authorities have limited value now that the law takes a more purposive, contextually-sensitive approach to interpretation.

What the evidence showed

Several pieces of evidence pointed toward the conclusion that John Whewell intended to benefit both daughters rather than one.

His primary relationship was with Lily herself, not with her children. The residuary gift was always framed around his connection to Lily, and the substitutionary provision was designed to ensure that connection was reflected even after her death. Since there was no evidence he was closer to one daughter than the other, there was no obvious basis for preferring one over the other.

Significantly, John Whewell knew both daughters’ names. He demonstrated this by expressly naming the daughters of another beneficiary, Rose Graham, when leaving them a legacy elsewhere in the same Will. The fact that he did not name either of Lily’s daughters in the substitutionary clause suggested he was thinking of both of them as a group, rather than trying to single one out.

The court also reasoned that, if he had intended to benefit only one daughter and had simply forgotten to name her, he would likely have noticed that omission when he reviewed the Will before signing it. If, on the other hand, he meant both daughters, the use of the singular word “daughter” was the kind of slip that might pass unnoticed.

The judge concluded that the use of “the daughter” and “her” most likely reflected a mistake in expression, whether made by John Whewell himself when giving his instructions, or by the solicitor’s clerk who drafted the Will. The gift was not void for uncertainty. Both Jacqueline and Gillian were entitled to share the residue equally.

Why this case matters if you are making a Will

The outcome in Wilkinson v Kirkham was arguably the most fair one, but the route taken to get to that answer involved considerable cost, delay, and uncertainty for the people involved. An estate that had been sitting unresolved for years was the subject of a High Court hearing, with multiple defendants and legal representation on various sides. The sisters had already agreed between themselves to share the estate regardless of the outcome, but that informal arrangement could not substitute for a proper legal determination, and it would not have protected them had the court found differently.

The case is a reminder that a Will, however well-intentioned, can create serious practical problems if its wording is imprecise.

The importance of clear and careful drafting

Making a Will without proper legal advice is a risk many people underestimate. There is a widespread assumption that Wills are straightforward documents, and that expressing your wishes clearly in plain English is enough. In many cases that assumption holds. But the moment your circumstances involve any complexity whatsoever, whether that means multiple potential beneficiaries, a blended family, property overseas, a business interest, or simply a situation where family relationships have changed since the Will was last reviewed, the margin for error becomes significant.

In this case, the ambiguity arose not from any unusual complexity but from a single word. John Whewell almost certainly knew what he meant. The problem was that his Will did not say it clearly enough to avoid a dispute.

Specialist solicitors are trained to ask the questions that prevent these problems from arising. When a solicitor takes instructions for a Will, they will explore not just who you want to benefit, but what should happen in the various scenarios that might unfold: what if a beneficiary dies before you? What if there are multiple people who might fall within a description you have used? What if circumstances change between the Will being made and your death? These questions can feel speculative or even morbid, but they are precisely what saves estates from the kind of litigation seen in Wilkinson v Kirkham.

If a Will has already been made and you are unsure about its terms

If you have an existing Will and are not confident that its wording reflects what you actually intend, the straightforward course of action is to review it with a solicitor and, if necessary, make a new one or add a codicil to clarify specific provisions. Wills should be reviewed periodically in any case, particularly following major life events such as marriage, divorce, the birth of children or grandchildren, or a significant change in your financial circumstances.

It is also worth bearing in mind that a Will which was perfectly adequate when it was made may become problematic over time. Beneficiaries may die, relationships may shift, and the assumptions embedded in the document may no longer reflect reality. In John Whewell’s case, his Will was made in 2007 and he died in 2020. Lily had already died two years before him. The substitutionary clause that was meant to provide a simple alternative destination for his estate became the source of a prolonged legal dispute, in part because circumstances had evolved in ways the Will had not fully anticipated.

If you are involved in a dispute about the interpretation of a Will

Cases like Wilkinson v Kirkham, where a court is asked to construe what a Will actually means, are known as construction claims. Construction claims arise where a Will is accepted as valid but its meaning is disputed.

If you find yourself in a situation where the terms of a Will are unclear, or where different family members have different views about what a particular provision was intended to mean, specialist legal advice is important at an early stage. These cases can sometimes be resolved without court proceedings through careful negotiation and a clear analysis of the legal position, but that analysis requires expertise. The longer a dispute runs without resolution, the more the estate is likely to be eroded by the costs of the process.

The practical lesson

Wilkinson v Kirkham is, in one sense, a reassuring case. The court found a fair outcome and the two sisters will receive what their mother’s cousin almost certainly intended for them. But that reassurance should not mask the underlying message: the wording of a Will matters enormously, and the consequences of imprecision can be significant, costly, and distressing for the people left behind.

Taking proper legal advice when making a Will is not a luxury or a formality. It is the most effective way to ensure that your intentions are clearly expressed, legally sound, and capable of being carried out without dispute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.