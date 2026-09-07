The Hidden Legal Risks Of Having A Wedding, Without Marriage

For many couples, a wedding is no longer automatically tied to marriage. That shift is easy to see. Social media is full of carefully curated celebrations that look, on the surface, no different from a traditional wedding day. There is the ceremony, the vows, the photographs, the sense of commitment. But in some cases, what is missing is the legal step that sits behind it.

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For many couples, a wedding is no longer automatically tied to marriage.

That shift is easy to see. Social media is full of carefully curated celebrations that look, on the surface, no different from a traditional wedding day. There is the ceremony, the vows, the photographs, the sense of commitment. But in some cases, what is missing is the legal step that sits behind it.

High-profile figures such as Olivia Attwood and Stacey Solomon have spoken about doing things their own way, shaping relationships around what feels right for them rather than following a set formula. For many couples, that approach is appealing. It feels more personal, more flexible, and often more reflective of how they see their future.

The difficulty is that the law has not kept pace with that shift.

Two people can build a life together that looks, in every practical sense, like a marriage. They may share a home, combine finances, raise children, and plan long-term. To those around them, and often to themselves, the distinction feels largely symbolic.

Legally, however, the position is very different, and often in ways that only become clear when something goes wrong.

The myth of the “common law spouse”

One of the most persistent misconceptions in England and Wales is the idea of the “common law spouse”. It is still widely assumed that living together for a number of years, or sharing finances and responsibilities, creates rights similar to those of a married couple.

It does not.

No matter how long a couple has been together, cohabiting partners do not acquire automatic rights to each other’s assets, income, or pensions. If the relationship comes to an end, there is no equivalent to the divorce process, and no overarching legal framework designed to ensure a fair division based on need or contribution.

Instead, disputes tend to fall back on property and trust law. That can be technical, uncertain, and sometimes a long way from what either person might have expected.

For many, this only becomes clear at the point of separation, when expectations and legal reality begin to diverge.

When relationships end without a marriage or civil partnership

Where a married couple separates, the court has a broad discretion. It can look at the full picture, including income, housing needs, childcare responsibilities and future financial security.

For unmarried couples, that safety net simply is not there.

If a home is in one partner’s sole name, the other may have no automatic right to remain, regardless of how long they have lived there or how they have contributed to the relationship. Establishing a legal interest can be possible, but it often depends on evidence and, in some cases, formal proceedings.

Financial support is also limited. There is no general right to maintenance between unmarried partners. While provision can be sought for children, there is no equivalent support based purely on the relationship itself.

What feels like a shared life can, in legal terms, unravel into a set of separate positions.

Upon death the risks become most acute

It is often in the event of death that the consequences of not marrying become most stark.

If one partner dies without a Will, the rules of intestacy apply. These rules do not recognise unmarried partners, regardless of the length or nature of the relationship. The result can be that the surviving partner receives nothing at all.

Instead, the estate may pass to children, parents, or other relatives. In practical terms, that can leave the surviving partner in a very vulnerable position, particularly if the home is not jointly owned or the deceased was the main source of income.

There may be scope to bring a claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975, but that involves a legal process at an already difficult time, and the outcome is never guaranteed.

For couples who have built their lives together, this is rarely what they would have intended.

Planning for the future without marriage

None of this means that couples need to marry in order to protect themselves. For some, that will never feel like the right option, whether for personal, cultural or financial reasons.

What it does mean is that, without that legal framework sitting quietly in the background, a bit more thought is needed about how things are put in place.

A Will is often the starting point. Without one, the law applies a fixed set of rules which do not take unmarried partners into account at all. With one, couples can make their own decisions about what should happen, whether that is ensuring a partner can remain in the home, providing financial security, or simply avoiding uncertainty at an already difficult time. It is one of those steps that is easy to put off, but can make a significant difference later.

Some couples also choose to put a cohabitation agreement in place. That is, in essence, a way of recording how finances are dealt with during the relationship and what should happen if things change. For many, its real value lies in the conversations it prompts. It encourages both partners to be open about contributions, expectations and future plans (e.g., all the things that are often assumed, but not always discussed).

Property ownership is another area where the detail matters more than people expect. When a couple buys a home together, they are usually asked how they want to hold it, but the explanation can feel technical at the time and is often quickly glossed over.

Owning as “joint tenants” means the property will pass automatically to the surviving partner if one of them dies, regardless of any Will. Owning as “tenants in common” is different. It allows each person to hold a defined share, which can be equal or reflect different contributions, and that share can then be left to someone else if they wish.

In some cases, a declaration of trust is also used to record who has contributed what, particularly where deposits or family support are uneven. It is not about mistrust. It is about avoiding uncertainty later on.

There are also less obvious areas that can easily be missed. Pension benefits do not always pass automatically to an unmarried partner. Life insurance can provide a financial safety net where there is no default protection. Even putting lasting powers of attorney in place can prevent practical difficulties if one partner is suddenly unable to make decisions.

None of this is especially complicated when dealt with early. The difficulty tends to arise when assumptions are made, and those assumptions are never tested.

A question of awareness, not judgement

The rise of “weddings without marriage” reflects a broader shift in how relationships are understood and celebrated. For many couples, it is about defining commitment in a way that feels right for them, rather than following tradition for its own sake.

There is nothing inherently wrong with that choice, as long as that is a conscious choice and not a mistake. For example, believing that a ceremony lends itself to a marital status, when it does not. It may be worth checking this in circumstances like pure Islamic ceremonies or non-state recognised celebrity promotions.

The risk arises when legal consequences are overlooked, or when protections are assumed to exist when, in reality, they do not. In practice, many couples are not choosing to go without safeguards. They simply are not aware that those safeguards are missing.

With the right advice, and the right steps taken at the right time, it is entirely possible to build a secure future together, regardless of whether marriage forms part of that journey.

What matters is not the label attached to the relationship, but whether the legal foundations beneath it are as carefully considered as everything built on top of them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.