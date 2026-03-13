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13 March 2026

UK Anti Corruption Strategy 2025: Key Themes And Potential Implications For Businesses

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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The Anti-Corruption Strategy seeks to address corruption risks via a range of Government commitments, many of which have the potential to impact UK businesses and their compliance programmes.
United Kingdom Criminal Law
Susannah Cogman,Robert Hunt,Elizabeth Head
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The UK Government's Anti‑Corruption Strategy 2025 (the "Strategy") sets out a wide‑ranging and forward‑looking programme to address corruption risks across the UK economy and within UK-facing global markets, incorporating 123 commitments across various areas of Government.

Rather than introducing immediate legal or regulatory change, the Strategy operates as a policy road-map: signalling the Government's intended direction of travel, identifying areas of concern, and previewing reforms likely to impact the UK regulatory and enforcement landscape over the coming years.

The Strategy demonstrates the UK's ambition to strengthen integrity and reduce vulnerabilities across both public institutions and the private sector, including corporate governance structures, supply chains, financial systems and the professional services framework. The initiatives set out in the Strategy seek to address a number of key themes:

  • Illicit finance and kleptocracy: continued focus on detection and disruption of high‑risk financial flows.
  • Transparency expectations, especially around beneficial ownership and corporate structures.
  • Whistleblowing reform: including potential financial incentives for whistleblowers.
  • Upgraded enforcement agencies: including the Domestic Corruption Unit ("DCU") and the Serious Fraud Office ("SFO").
  • Scrutiny of professional enablers: with implications for legal, accounting, financial, advisory and trust‑based services.

While none of these proposals impose immediate obligations on companies, the Strategy signals a coming period of intensified scrutiny, enhanced enforcement capabilities and increased risk exposure for businesses operating in or through the UK.

In this briefing, we examine some of the key themes arising from the Strategy, and the potential implications for UK business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Susannah Cogman
Susannah Cogman
Photo of Robert Hunt
Robert Hunt
Photo of Kate Meakin
Kate Meakin
Photo of Elizabeth Head
Elizabeth Head
Photo of Clara Browne
Clara Browne
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