NAVEX Next Sneak Peek: When Worlds Collide: HR, Compliance And Worker Protections

The NAVEX Next Virtual Conference is fast approaching, promising to be pivotal for professionals in Human Resources (HR) and Compliance. This year, a key session will unravel the intricate relationship between HR and Compliance, focusing on critical legislation such as the UK Worker Protection Act 2024 and California's Senate Bill (SB) 553.

As businesses navigate the complex web of worker protection laws, this session will provide invaluable insights into how HR and Compliance teams can collaborate more effectively to ensure regulatory adherence, mitigate risks, and foster a positive workplace culture.

Unifying HR and Compliance

One of the core themes of the session is the crucial need for HR and Compliance teams to work in tandem. Both departments are central to maintaining company culture standards, handling sensitive issues such as workplace harassment, and enforcing policies across the organization. However, when these teams operate in silos, the organization is at risk of inconsistencies in policy enforcement, inefficiencies, and missed opportunities for improvement.

For instance, consider a real-life example where a manufacturing company faced severe backlash after failing to address repeated employee complaints about unsafe working conditions. The HR department, unaware of specific compliance requirements beyond essential health and safety standards, needed to communicate these issues to the Compliance team. This lack of communication led to a severe workplace accident, resulting in heavy fines and a damaged reputation. This example underscores the importance of effective collaboration between HR and Compliance to promptly address potential hazards and maintain a safe work environment.

Demystifying key regulations: The UK Worker Protection Act 2024 and California's SB 553

The session will also demystify critical regulations like the UK Worker Protection Act 2024 and California's SB 553, offering participants a clear understanding of these laws and their implications.

The UK Worker Protection Act 2024 is a landmark legislation aimed at creating safer workplaces by prioritizing the prevention of sexual harassment. Employers must implement proactive measures, such as mandatory harassment training, precise reporting mechanisms and prompt investigations.

Similarly, SB 553 in California mandates that all employers implement a comprehensive Workplace Violence Prevention Plan (WVPP). This includes regular hazard assessments, employee training and incident reporting mechanisms. For HR and Compliance teams, understanding the nuances of SB 553 is critical, as failure to comply can lead to significant legal penalties and a tarnished reputation.

While the geography and scope of these worker protection laws are quite different, both require HR and Compliance to work closely and are a sign of future worker protections. In this session, participants will explore strategies for working together effectively and best practices for approaching worker safety.

Bridging the communication gap

Effective communication is the linchpin of successful HR and Compliance collaboration. This session will explore strategies to bridge the communication gap between these teams, ensuring that both are aligned on regulatory requirements and organizational policies. Regular meetings, joint training sessions, and consistent reporting on whistleblowing cases are just a few of the practices that will be discussed.

By fostering seamless communication, HR and Compliance can work together to address issues like workplace harassment and workplace violence more effectively. Moreover, by leveraging data from whistleblowing reports, both teams can identify trends and gaps in existing policies, enabling continuous improvement and better employee protection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.